A Little New Music's Spotlight Series Presents Rona Siddiqui

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist, Rona Siddiqui on December 15th. Watch live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Siddiqui, who has been a featured writer in three ALNM concerts, will choose a flashback from the archives as well as introduce a new work for our viewers. Special guest appearance by Raleigh Mosley II. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers, Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett.

Rona Siddiqui is a composer/lyricist based in NYC. Awards: 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant, 2019 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. Named one of Broadway Women's Fund's Women to Watch. Shows: SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF A HALFGHAN, ONE GOOD DAY, THE TIN, TREASURE. Concerts: Rona Siddiqui: Halfghan on a Mission at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Rona's Turn at Feinstein's/54 Below. Featured Artist: Wicked's 16th anniversary commemoration Flying Free, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, the NYC Gay Men's Chorus, 52nd St Project. www.ronasiddiqui.com

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.