A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Spotlight Series to Present Bryan Blaskie

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, abi-monthly livestream concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the upbeat music of composer/lyricist and ALNM's founding music director, Bryan Blaskie, on June 29th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Blaskie, in addition to composing the original ALNM theme song and musical directing numerous editions of ALNM, has had his own songs featured in two ALNM concerts. He will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiere a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Bryan Blaskie is a composer and music director from Columbus, Ohio. With Laurie Hochman, Bryan was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill's National Musical Theatre Conference with their show, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, and their music was also featured at the Stepping Stones Museum in West Hyler's PURE CHAOS. His opera OUTSIDE, with libretto by Seth Christenfeld, was presented by American Opera Projects at the Stonewall Inn during World Pride. His musical, ASSISTANTS, co-written with Apex Legends and Titanfall 2's, Manny Hagopian, ran Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre. Upcoming musicals include GHOST GIRLS, WANTED, and AMELIA EARHART : MORE THAN A MYSTERY with Emmy nominee Kat Radley. Bryan is a graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and New Musicals Inc. where he first collaborated with the founders of ALNM.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen

(GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.