A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Is Postponed At Greenway Court Theatre

Knot Free Productions and Ryan O'Connor have released a statement regarding the indefinite postponement of "A Little Night Music" at Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the indefinite postponement of our production of "A Little Night Music" due to the current Covid19 health crisis and California State Safer-At-Home measures. Our cast and creative team have been notified and are handling the news with the grace and class we knew they would.

In these complicated times, we believe that nurturing the arts is vital to our culture and part of doing that is knowing when to step back and take care of artists basic needs and health.

"A Little Night Music" is in solidarity with other productions in Los Angeles and around the world as we stay vigilant and hopeful that we will all come back stronger and healthier after this global event passes.

Knot Free Productions and Ryan O'Connor want to re-emphasize that we have every intention of doing this production when the time is right and artists and audiences are ready to come together for the communal event that is live theatre.

As previously announced, 'A Little Night Music" was set to star Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden, Good Trouble) as Petra, Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!, Teen Beach Movie) as Henrik Egerman and Catherine Wadkins (General Hospital, Helter Skelter) as Desriee Armfeldt, Peyton Crim (The Play That Goes Wrong, City Center's Brigadoon) as Fredrik Egerman , Jenna Lea Rosen (Sofia The First, Love, Simon) as Anne Egerman, Sarah Wolter (Ragtime, Groundlings) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, James Everts (Newsies, West Side Story) as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm and West End stage star Zoe Bright (Original West End company of Les Miserables, Snoopy!, The Good Companions) as Madame Armfeldt.

The A Little Night Music Quintet was to feature Tal Fox, Sara Owinyo, Bella Hicks, Nick Bruno & Tyler Joseph Ellis. Fredrika Armfeldt was to be played by Emma Lutsky and Samantha Hirschhorn in alternating performances and rounding out the ensemble was to be Henry Arber, Aaron Colom and Allison Shephard.

A Little Night Music was to be produced by Knot Free Productions (In Trousers) with Consulting Producer: Racquel Lehrman, Theatre Planners and directed by Ryan O'Connor (In Trousers, Riverdale) with musical direction by Anthony Zediker (The Producers, Cabaret).





