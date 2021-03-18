A LITTLE NEW MUSIC's Spotlight Series Presents Tim Rosser & Charlie Sohne

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist team Tim Rosser and Charlie Sohne on March 23rd. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

The prolific team of Rosser & Sohne, who have been featured in five ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as presenting a brand new work for our viewers! Please join the conversation live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Tim and Charlie have received the Ed Kleban Prize for Libretto, the San Diego Critics' Circle Award for Outstanding Original Score, the Jonathan Larson Grant, the ASCAP Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, and the Dramatists Guild Fellowship. THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR premiered at the Diversionary Theatre in San Diego and ran Off-Broadway produced by the Abingdon Theatre. TALK TO ME is being commissioned and developed by NYCCT, and WITH THE RIGHT MUSIC was commissioned and premiered by the Oakland Symphony Orchestra. WITH THE RIGHT MUSIC was later excerpted and premiered in choral form by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Their independent pilot, TRUTH SLASH FICTION, won best comedy at SeriesFest and ITVFest, and they've since sold scripts to Netflix and Freeform. Tim and Charlie were also participants in the Goodspeed Writers Grove, the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, NAMT's Festival of New Musicals, the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Workshop and Yale's Institute for Musical Theater. They wrote HIGH ABOVE for India.Arie.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time."

For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org