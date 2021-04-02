A LITTLE NEW MUSIC's SPOTLIGHT SERIES Presents Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly livestreamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist team Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor on April 6th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Selda and Derek, who have been featured in three ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiering a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube,Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Selda and Derek are a NYC-based writing team for the stage and screen. They wrote the original songs for the feature film "American Reject," starring Keala Settle ("Greatest Showman"), Angelica Hale ("America's Got Talent"), Rebecca Black, Annaleigh Ashford, Juvenile, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Their musical, MODERN, about a group of Amish teens on Rumspringa received development at Village Theatre in Seattle; ASCAP "Grow A Show" in Lincoln, Nebraska; the Stephen Schwartz Workshop in NYC; and is scheduled for more development in 2021. Their film, GRIND, starring Anthony Rapp (RENT, "Star Trek") and Claire Coffee (NBC's "Grimm") is streaming on Amazon. They've collaborated with premier artists including: Michael Cerveris (2-time Tony Award Winner), Rachel Dratch (SNL), Gabe Violett (The Voice), Michael Thomas Grant (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Lea Salonga, Jeremy Jordan and Laura Bell Bundy. Selda and Derek have taught at universities around the world including NYU, Yale, University of Michigan, Princeton, UC Irvine, The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts among others. Derek is a recipient of a Richard Rogers award, a John Wallowitch award, and a MAC award. His musical UNLOCK'D which the New York Times called, "gorgeous and transcendent," received an extended Off-Broadway run at the Duke Theatre. Selda was selected for the ASCAP Songwriters Collective. www.seldaandderek.com

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.