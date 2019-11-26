A JINGLE A GO-GO: THE MUSICAL Comes To Hollywood Fringe

In this gay musical comedy romp, jingle writer Robert experiences writer's block for a lipstick product, and with a small cry for help, he is magically and mysteriously thrown into a world full of glitter and fairy dust, the topsy-turvy domain of passionate drag queens with larger than life attitudes who come armed with lipstick-ready to write a jingle for Luscious Lips, help Robert out, and rule the world-and all without breaking a sweat...or a nail. On December 7th, Jingle A Go-Go: The Musical comes to Studio C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd. for the Holidays.

This project was created for the purpose of understanding burnout and the struggle it often takes to be a successful creative. It also encompasses the idea of the idiom "do not judge a book by its cover" and how to navigate toward acceptance, and of course all in a fun, lighthearted way.

Presented by: Jingle Productions, creator of the award-winning musical Coasterthon Catastrophe: An Amusement Park Musical and the sold-out Fringe show Jamba Juice: The Musical. Written by: Spencer Frankeburger. Starring: Kate Brennan, Spencer Frankeberger, Dan Nufer, Eric Schinzer, Nick Wuthrich.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/4705?tab=tickets

Show is geared for ages 10 and up due to some thematic elements, but overall, the show is family-friendly and is a solid PG-rating.





