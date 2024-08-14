A GOOFY MOVIE Rocks Out At The El Capitan Theatre With Max & Goofy Live On Stage!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's “A Goofy Movie” tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including a special Opening Night Fan Event! Before each screening, see Max and Goofy rock out live on stage!

An Opening Night Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 6. Tickets are $40 and include a reserved seat, 1 Power Limes Candy, popcorn, fountain beverage and event credential.

A special Max Duo is available for $50 and includes 2 tickets, 2 Max Hair & Nose kits, 2 24oz fountain beverages and 1 El Capitan Collectible popcorn tin with refill.

Daily showtimes for “A Goofy Movie” September 6 through September 15 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About Disney's “A Goofy Movie”:

"A Goofy Movie" is a classic blend of irresistible characters, unforgettable music, and an endearing modern-day story about how the lovable Goof bonds with his teenage son Max on a hilarious cross-country road trip. En route to the ol' fishing hole, they find themselves up to their floppy ears in misadventure!

