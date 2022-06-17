A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Opens July 9 At Two Roads Theatre

Two Roads Theatre presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce. World Premiere engagement of a new comedy. Written by Jeff Gould. Directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett. Presented by SkyPilot Theatre Company.

Three couples, each intent on getting divorced, find themselves sharing the same meeting room waiting for the same divorce mediator. Once, each of these couples were in love. What happened to bring each of them to this point? While they're waiting, Brian and Carol, Doug and Angie, and Ken and Tanya share their stories of love that went wrong. Their tales are by turns hilarious and heartbreaking.

What will happen when the mediator finally arrives?

Jeff Gould is the playwright. He has specialized in comedies about sex and marriage. His previous plays include Troubled Waters, It's Just Sex, Is There Sex After Marriage?, and The Marriage Zone. It's Just Sex became something of a phenomenon, running several years in Los Angeles, with productions off-Broadway and five different countries. The Marriage Zone ran for 9 months in L.A. and won the Valley Theatre Award, as did It's Just Sex. Jeff is a professional poker player and frequently writes for Card Player magazine.

Marc Antonio Pritchett is the director. His recent directing credits include The Mousetrap (Theatre Palisades), Star Bomb,, The Curse of The Gaines (Sacred Fools Theatre Company), Sleepover, Youniverse (Theatre of NOTE), and Double Sat (Fierce Backbone). He is an Artistic Director at Sacred Fools Theatre Company. He is also an actor, fight coordinator and session singer. He trained at the University of Georgia Schools of Drama and Music.

The cast of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce includes Ian Nemser, Laura Walker, Anthony Backman, Bri Ana Wagner, Corbin Timbrook and Marie Pettit.

This play was developed by SkyPilot Theatre Company and was originally scheduled to open in March,2020 before it was subject to the pandemic lockdown. Now, it's finally here for your enjoyment.

Jeff Gould's plays have always been filled with laughter and heart. His newest comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce, is no exception.

Learn more at https://divorce.brownpapertickets.com