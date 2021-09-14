A Concert Tribute To Linda Ronstadt Announced at the Soraya
Starring Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul and Luciana Souza.
Following the success of the 2020 Emmy nominated TV special, “A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya,” Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul team up ...
A Concert Tribute to Linda Ronstadt:
Starring Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul and Luciana Souza
Featuring Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar
Cheche Alara, Musical Director and Producer
Saturday, October 23 at 8 pm
(Los Angeles, CA) September 13, 2021— Following the success of the 2020 Emmy nominated TV special, “A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya,” Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul team up once again for another night celebrating the iconic musical legend -- this time joined by esteemed jazz vocalist Luciana Souza.
Under the continued musical direction of Cheche Alara and with further musical accompaniment by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, this live concert is an expansion of the material explored in the PBS SoCal/KCET special and will take place at The Soraya on Saturday, October 23 at 8 pm.
“Linda Ronstadt is such an extraordinary artist that we have lined up three powerhouse women -- Aida Cuevas, La Marisoul and Luciana Souza -- to help us achieve what Linda accomplished as a vocalist on her own,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director.
Linda Ronstadt is arguably the most versatile vocalist of the modern era, having forged a four-decade career which established her as one of the very important artists in one of the most creative periods in the history of modern music. She has broadened the latitudes of the pop singer, expanding the vocalist's canvas to include country, rock and roll, big band, jazz, opera, Broadway standards, Mexican and Afro-Cuban influences, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of the ultimate song. With worldwide album sales of over 50 million, at least 31 gold and platinum records, 10 Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to her credit, Linda is the consummate American artist.
The program features performances of the singer's many hits from both her English and Spanish language songbooks including “Desperado,” “Por un Amor,” “Los Laureles,” “You're No Good,” “Silver Thread and Golden Needles,” the trilogy of albums recorded with bandleader/arranger Nelson Riddle, and from Grammy Award-winning “Canciones de Mi Padre” which remains the best-selling non-English language album in American record history.
Tickets for A Concert Tribute to Linda Ronstadt: Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul on Saturday, October 23 at 8:00 pm are $41 to $86 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.
About the Artists
La Marisoul (Marisol Hernandez), one of the most outstanding voices in Latin music and the lead singer of the GRAMMY award-winning band La Santa Cecilia, recently released the first of two installments that will form her first-ever solo album, La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra. Produced by La Marisoul and recorded last year in Los Angeles with a 24-piece live orchestra, the first volume of the album pays tribute to the complexities of love, offering stunning reinterpretations of seven Spanish-language classics.
Aida Cuevas, “The Queen of Ranchera,” will perform with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. With a career spanning more than four decades and 39 albums to her credit, Cuevas is an iconic figure in Mexico, esteemed for her unswerving devotion to mariachi music and her mastery of its demanding, near-operatic vocal styles. In 2018, Cuevas became the first female singer in the traditional mariachi genre to win a GRAMMY Award, for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album.” Her album, “Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicos),” was a surprise winner in the category, beating out longtime favorites such as “Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga.”
Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Luciana Souza grew up in a family of Bossa Nova innovators - her father, a singer and songwriter, her mother, a poet and lyricist. Ms. Souza's work as a performer transcends traditional boundaries around musical styles, offering solid roots in jazz, sophisticated lineage in world music, and an enlightened approach to new music. Ms. Souza has performed and recorded with musical luminaries including Herbie Hancock (on his Grammy winning record, River – The Joni Letters), Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bobby McFerrin, Maria Schneider, Danilo Perez, and many others. Her longstanding duo work with Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo has earned her accolades across the globe, and her complete discography contains more than sixty records as a side singer. As a leader, Souza has been releasing acclaimed recordings since 2002 - including her six Grammy-nominated records Brazilian Duos, North and South, Duos II, Tide, Duos III, and The Book of Chet.
Over the years, Mariachi Garibaldi has evolved into a premier mariachi ensemble in California led by Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuéllar, son of Jaime Cuéllar. Composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, El Pollo is a three-time Grammy Award nominated and three time Grammy Award Winner.
Calendar listing
A Concert Tribute to Linda Ronstadt: Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul
Date: Saturday, October 23 at 8:00 pm
Where: Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.
Phone: 818-677-3000
Tickets: $41 to $86 at www.thesoraya.org
More Information About the artists
La Marisoul is the lead singer of GRAMMY-winning band, La Santa Cecilia. She has performed in some of the most iconic venues in the United States, including The Hollywood Bowl and the Walt Disney Concert Hall. As a solo artist, she has achieved notable collaborations with some of the most renowned names in the industry, such as Elvis Costello and The Roots on their 2013 album “Wise up Ghost,” and later performed with them on the Jimmy Fallon Show. In 2018, she participated in the 'Joni Mitchell Tribute' at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion alongside legendary artists such as Chaka Khan, Graham Nash, and Los Lobos, and the following year she formed part of 'The Work and Music of Yoko Ono' tribute at LA Walt Disney Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Additionally, she was invited to be a guest performer on Pepe Aguilar's MTV Unplugged, which was the first Unplugged by a Ranchero artist. La Marisoul has also made acting appearances in The Bridge, Artbound Presents: Studio A, and Mavericks.
La Marisoul was born Eva Marisol Hernandez in DTLA (downtown LA), the diverse and vibrant heart of Los Angeles. Her first introduction to music was by way of her mother's singing and her father's love of music. At an early age, she began to interpret various musical styles, ranging from traditional Mexican songs, romantic boleros, jazz classics and rock. Growing up part time in Mexico and the United States created the duality of American pop culture and the roots of traditional folkloric music, which helped shaped her musical sensibility.
Inspired by life, love, heartbreak and the drunken rants of the neighborhood, La Marisoul began writing songs incorporating those anecdotes with her own personal experiences, fears, dreams and desires. The songs explore humanity and society, utilizing lyrics that encourage us to get off the hamster wheel to which we are conditioned, while others inspire to spread our wings and find our own destiny. La Marisoul's lyrics stem from observations, aspirations as well as, the agony and pleasures of love.
In 2007, La Marisoul became the lead singer for the group; La Santa Cecilia (named after the Patron Saint of musicians). La Santa Cecilia have performed at just about every type of venue from rock clubs to festivals in the US and Mexico, including Walt Disney Hall and the Hollywood Bowl in LA. In 2014 La Santa Cecilia won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album for their album 'Treinta Dias' (Universal Music). In 2017 they were nominated in the same category for their album 'Buenaventura '(Universal Music) and in 2018 for 'Amar Y Vivir' (Universal Music).
The voice, charisma and talent of Aida Cuevas has led to one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican and Latin American music. Aida Cuevas is everything that a great artist and singer could ever dream to be. Celebrating 40 years as a performing artist, “The Queen of Ranchera Music” has been honored by numerous presidents, kings, queens, governments and the most prestigious institutions in the world. A Latin Grammy winner with multiple nominations, she has created a long list of gold and platinum records with 37 solo albums to her name.
Ms. Cuevas began to sing in amateur contests at the age of 11 and was quickly recognized for her talent. Her first national exposure came on the seminal radio program El Taller XEW in 1975 at the age of 12. One year later she was singing in Europe, the beginning of many activities that led her to be known as “The Voice of Mexico” at a very young age.
Also referred to as “The Maximum Exponent of Mexican Music,” she has brought traditional Mexican music to four continents and into the some of the world's most important venues, including the Auditorio Nacional de México, el Palacio de Bellas Artes, Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, to name just a few. She has shared the stage with countless internationally acclaimed performers and has been invited to perform for Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, the Shah of Iran, Pierre Trudeau, the King and Queen of Spain, Sean Connery and for every Mexican president since 1975.
The unique voice and style of Aida Cuevas have given her a long and successful career promoting the music of her beloved Mexico: for every audience, in every show, she always leaves the greatest impression of Mexican culture.
As a leader, Luciana Souza has been releasing acclaimed recordings since 2002 - including her six Grammy-nominated records Brazilian Duos, North and South, Duos II, Tide, Duos III, and The Book of Chet. Her debut recording for Universal, The New Bossa Nova, was produced by her husband, Larry Klein, and was met with widespread critical acclaim. Luciana's recordings also include two works based on poetry - The Poems of Elizabeth Bishop And Other Songs, and Neruda. Of her 2015 release, Speaking in Tongues, The New York Timessaid: “Luciana Souza has used her voice as an instrument of empathy and intimacy, cultural linkage and poetic disquisition… singing wordlessly but with full expressive intent.” Her critically acclaimed latest recording, The Book of Longing, saw Ms. Souza immersed in the world of poetry again. Luciana set poems by Leonard Cohen, Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and Christina Rossetti to music.
Ms. Souza has performed and recorded with musical luminaries including Herbie Hancock (on his Grammy winning record, River – The Joni Letters), Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bobby McFerrin, Maria Schneider, Danilo Perez, and many others. Her longstanding duo work with Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo has earned her accolades across the globe, and her complete discography contains more than sixty records as a side singer.
Luciana Souza has been a prominent soloist in two important works by composer Osvaldo Golijov – La Pasion According to St. Mark, and Oceana. She has performed with the Bach Akademie Stuttgart, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Brooklyn Philharmonic. Other orchestral appearances include performances with the New York Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the American Composers Orchestra. Her work in chamber music includes a fruitful collaboration with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, composers Derek Bermel, Patrick Zimmerli, and the five composers of The Blue Hour - Rachel Grimes, Angelica Negrón, Shara Nova, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snyder - a setting of a poem by Carolyn Forché.
Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has captivated and delighted audiences at both intimate venues and major theaters throughout the United States, including the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, Bakersfield Fox Theatre, and the Auditorium Theater in Chicago. Founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, the ensemble of 8-12 mariachi musicians is now led by his son, Jimmy K. Cuéllar, a three-time Grammy award winner.
Frequently collaborating with other artists such as Pedro Fernandez, Ana Barbara and Angela Aguilar, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar was selected for a 2017 production by the “mitú” network in which they teamed with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles to recreate “Tale as Old as Time” from Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The video of the performance received over 15 million views. Most recently, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar were featured artists in Center Stage Opera's 2019 production of Mozart's Le Nozze de Figaro. Avid proponents of music education, the group teaches mariachi for all ages at their own Academy for Performing Arts (https://thee-academy.com/).
What's New? Memberships to The Soraya!
This Season, audiences will have the opportunity to deepen their engagement with The Soraya by purchasing Memberships starting at just $10 per month which ensures a variety of ticketing, discount, and special events benefits throughout the year. The Soraya offers a home where diverse artists and audiences gather and create a thriving performing arts center that uplifts the spirits and forges a future for the greater LA community. Becoming a member will amplify patrons' access to benefits and more at thesoraya.org.
The Soraya Tickets and Covid Protocols
The Soraya's Safe and Sound pledge: We offer the basics of human bonding, a return to days when a community wasn't a herd, when social wasn't only social distance, and when your health and welfare included joy and celebration. At The Soraya, you can be Safe and enjoy the Sound!
The Soraya will offer performance-goers a variety of seating options to choose from including a fully vaccinated section, a socially distanced seating section, and some outdoor seating options. Our Fall season will be performed at 75% capacity to ensure we provide a variety of seating choices for our patrons. Masks will be required for all unvaccinated patrons.
Any updates and recommended guidance from our public health experts; further information and updates will be posted here.
About Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
The 2021-22 Season marks the 10th Anniversary for the celebrated Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) located on the vibrant and diverse campus of California State University in the heart of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
Under the leadership of Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber, The Soraya continues its vigorous commitment to innovating, exceling, and amplifying access by offering a wide variety of performances that reflect LA's many distinctive communities and featuring new and original work from the Los Angeles region as well as artists from around the world. In 2020, The Soraya's online programs garnered attention from around the globe and from media such as The New York Times.
After enduring a year without live performances, the 2021-22 season will offer a joy-filled reunion featuring a vibrant program of nearly 50 classical and popular music, dance, theater, family, and international events that will further establish The Soraya as one of the top arts companies in Southern California that uplifts and inspires its audiences. # # #
Aida Cuevas
Luciana Souza
La Marisoul
