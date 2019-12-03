A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY Returns To Oceanside Theatre Company

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Brooks celebrates the holidays with A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY from Dec 13-22, 2019. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec 15th 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, Dec 22nd at 2:00pm.

Artistic Director of OTC and Director of A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play, Ted Leib, shared "We are excited to bring back A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play to Oceanside Theatre Company. We have some returning cast members, and some new talent who will bring a fresh sound to the show. We are enjoying the opportunity to share a holiday experience with our community - and create traditions for local families of all ages to enjoy theatre together."

Directed by Ted Leib

Cast: Tom Brault, Bob Himlin, Edward Howell, Renetta Lloyd, Tara Sampson, Alex Tanner, Robin Thompson, Catalina Zelles,

Join us in the studios of WOTC radio as we broadcast the Charles Dickens classic tale of miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge and his visit from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. An OTC original adaptation. Great fun for the whole family!

Ticket prices range from $15-$29 and can be purchased online at www.oceansidetheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You