45 MILLIGRAMS Announces Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore

The sellout hit play 45 Milligrams by Ian Kaye is set for two Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore! Producers' Award performances on Saturday, July 6, at 7pm and Sunday, July 7, at 6:30pm at the Broadwater Black Box, it was announced today. Running time is 30 minutes.



How do you kill a man who doesn't exist? In this dark comedy, two roommates in a mental institution complain to their doctor about an imaginary man. 45 Milligramsis a highly physical, absurdist exploration of mental health and sanity, featuring choreography and direction from the team behind HFF17's Best in Dance and Physical Theatre and Ripest Show Award-winner Definition of Man.



Under the direction of Nikki Muller and Jason Rosario, the cast features (in alphabetical order) David Haverty, Ian Kaye, Nikki Muller, Kelley Pierre, andJason Rosario. Sound design is by Chris Thomas, costume design is by Nikki Muller, fight choreography is by Tavi Stutz, and the stage manager is Rebecca Schoenberg.



Tickets for the Encore! Producers' Award performances of 45 Milligrams are $7 and may be purchased online at hff19.org/5966 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Broadwater Black Box is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.

Photo by Matt Kamimura





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You