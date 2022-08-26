Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Comes to the Phantom Projects Theatre Next Month

The production runs September 9-18.

Aug. 26, 2022  
Ten years ago, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition premiered at the Galapagos Art Space in Brooklyn, New York. The electrifying experimental musical is a collaboration between composer Ryan Scott Oliver and photographer Matthew Murphy

The concept is simple: each of a series of photos inspires a self-contained song in 35mm. And yet, within the collection of stories and songs, is a series of stories and themes that explore simple topics, complex topics and everything in between. The production runs September 9-18 at The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot. The production, directed by Steve Cisneros and musical directed by Shana Sternin stars James Beardsley, Amber Florin, Lauren Laass, Nick Morganella, and Amazing Oakes. Loren Morris is the Production Stage Manager.

The production is a departure for the 25-year old Phantom Projects Theatre Group. Since 1997, the company has become well known all over the US for their regional and national touring productions geared toward teen audiences. For 22 of those years, the presented a THEATRE FOR TEEN AUDIENCES series at the 1,300-seat La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. And while that series continues, the troupe has expanded and taken over the 132-seat La Habra Depot Theatre, renamed The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot.



After 8 months of renovations, the venue re-opened, starting first with a series of family shows. 35MM marks the start of their series geared toward traditional theatre goers. Teen shows remain in La Mirada. Newer works for adults and mature audience start in La Habra.

"I wanted to transport the audience to these wildly different stories and styles of music", commented writer Ryan Scott Oliver when asked how he creates a musical that operates as a collection of stand-alone tales. "I think there's truly something for everyone in this. And I think it's different from most other contemporary song cycles. 35mm delves into the dark, the surprising, and the dangerous."





