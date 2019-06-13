2Cents Theatre Group Presents LEAR/LOMAN At The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

2Cents Theatre Group's 2019 Best of INK @Fringe production, Lear/Loman by Kate Schwartz, will play four more performances at the Broadwater Main Stage. Featuring Leon Russom as King Lear and Bruno Oliver as Willy Loman, the cast will also include (in alphabetical order) Lauran Dewey, Tim Kopacz, Heather Roberts, Sarah Schulte, and Ruben Uy. Under the direction of Scott Leggett, the remaining performances are Saturday 6/15 at 11:30am; Thursday 6/20 at 5pm; Saturday 6/22 at midnight; and Sunday 6/30 at 1:30pm. Running time is 60 minutes.



Willy Loman crashes into King Lear's tattered home in Purgatory where they examine the harsh realities of their lives. In this strange dwelling between Heaven and Hell, Lear has frequent and upsetting delusions of his Earthly life, while Loman watches the serious damage he caused his family in life and after his death. Is it too late to learn and to inspire change in those they love?



This year's wild Festival Feature was selected out of 11 blocks of 21 plays produced at 2Cents Theatre's 2019 Acting Out INK Fest of female playwrights to move on to the Hollywood Fringe Festival for this year's Best of INK @Fringe! 2Cents' annual INK Fest presents more than 20 plays all written by women over an exciting three-day weekend every March at the Hudson Theatres.



Bruno Oliver is a multiple award-winner for his work in LA theatre. He has also performed at Edinburgh Fringe, NYC Fringe, various Shakespeare Festivals, in Seattle, and in his hometown of Chicago. LA theatre credits include Bono and the Edge Waiting for Godominos, Measure for Measure, King Lear, The Master and Margarita, Sci-Fest: The Science Fiction One-Act Festival, and many shows at his home stage, Sacred Fools, where he also serves as Board President. TV credits include The Office, Mad Men, The Conners, Colony, Modern Family, Castle, and many more. Dozens of independent films. Coming in 2020: Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. BrunoOliver.com



Leon Russom is perhaps best known for his roles in The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and Prison Break. Recent theatre credits include Endgame, Richard III, Past Time, The Box, The Tempest, King Lear, Henry V, Pericles, Buried Child, The Secret in the Wings, Bright Light City, That Good Night, and Hole in the Sky. Currently streaming: A Quiet Place and The Midnighters.



Kate Schwartz earned her Master of Arts degree in English from Millersville University in Pennsylvania in 2001. Next month she will begin her MFA Program in Writing for Stage and Screen at University of Nebraska, Omaha. She workshopped and received a private reading of her play Agnis in Ruin at the DYSPLA Festival in London. She was one of eight playwrights to write for New York Madness/The Anthropologists. Her play The Green Juice Revolt was performed at The Kraine Theater in NYC.



Scott Leggett is an actor, director, and writer. He is the co-artistic director of Sacred Fools Theater Company. Directing credits include Waiting for Godot and Oklahoma! as well as a plethora of one-acts and sketch comedy shows. Other directing credits include the world premiere musicals Beaverquest! The Musical, Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet, Rob Kauzlaric's adaptation of Neverwhere, and the stage version of Richard Elfman's cult film Forbidden Zone: Live in the 6th Dimension. Recent acting credits include Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in The Pasadena Playhouse production of Stoneface: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Buster Keaton and the titular character in Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes as well as its sequel Watson and the Dark Art of Harry Houdini. Other acting credits include 43 Plays for 43 Presidents and The Swine Show, among others. He has also appeared in films, commercials, and on television.



2Cents Theatre Group has been the resident theatre company at the Hudson Theatres in Hollywood, with their mission being to inspire audiences with great storytelling injected with their own 2Cents, making their ART fearlessly unique. The company's mission for effective intimate theatre continues in 2019 as it begins taking its productions on location to site-specific settings. Every year in March, 2Cents produces the three-day Acting Out INK Fest, featuring more than 20 fully produced plays all written by women. Each holiday season the 2Cents Carolers travel all over greater Los Angeles to sing for supportive housing and homeless organizations. www.2centstheatre.com.



Tickets are $10 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/6217 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Broadwater Main Stage is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard (one block west of Vine) in Hollywood, 90038.





