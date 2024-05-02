267 Productions Co. Brings DEIB To Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year's Hollywood Fringe Festival will host the premiere of "TRANSlation," a riveting new lip-sync musical that charts the incredible journey of the first BIPOC Trans girl group to break through the mainstream music industry's barriers. This vibrant and inspiring production will take center stage at the renowned LA LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre, promising audiences an unforgettable experience of music, drama, and empowerment.

Dates: June 13th (11pm); June 21st (8pm); June 23rd (2pm)

Venue: The Davidson/Valentini Theatre @ LA LGBT Center

Tickets: Available: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9517?tab=tickets

TRANSlation: A Nu Gworl Group is a lip-sync musical about the first BIPOC Trans Girl group to make it mainstream in the music business; they are five days out from their first world tour but will they all make it? Through their journey, the play explores themes of identity, belonging, and the power of sisterhood, all set to a soundtrack that blends pop, and R&B. This production not only showcases the struggles and triumphs of its characters but also serves as a celebration of diversity and inclusivity in the arts. Celebrate Pride Month and honor Juneteenth with the cast of TRANSlation.

Terrell M Green, the writer and director, shared their excitement about the project, stating, "This play is more than just a story; it's a movement. We're not just putting on a show; we're voicing a message that needs to be heard and promoting Trans visibility in the arts. With just 7% of last year's Hollywood Fringe producers being Black, 8% Latinx, and 10% queer, 'TRANSlation' is breaking ceilings, dreaming big, and being fiercely proud of who you are. It is a must-see for anyone who believes in the beauty of diversity and the importance of representation in the arts."

