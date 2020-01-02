2020 Southern California Slack Key Festival Returns to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Kala Koa Entertainment celebrates 13 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland with the 2020 Southern California Slack Key Festival returning to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m.



One of the most acclaimed Hawaiian concerts to ever leave the islands, the 13th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival takes fans on a Hawaiian musical journey that showcases GRAMMY-winning slack key guitarists, the best hula dancers in the world, special guest performers and a free to the public Island Marketplace. Played from the heart and soul through the fingers, and flowing with vivid tropical images, Hawaiian ki ho'alu (slack key) is truly one of the great acoustic guitar traditions in the world. Learn about the fascinating history of ki ho'alu guitar and the musical pioneers who helped shape its sound and legacy.



The Southern California Slack Key Festival is the first of its kind anywhere outside of Hawaii, setting a major milestone for Hawaiian music events on the mainland when it debuted in 2008 and has garnered a huge loyal following - creating, cultivating, and renewing interest in Hawaii and its music. This year's Southern California Slack Key Festival's line-up includes John Keawe, Jerry Santos, Kamuela Kimokeo, the Lim Family, Ikaika Marzo, Bobby Moderow, Jeff Peterson, Anthony Pfluke, and Bobby Ingano.



What is Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Music?



Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar (ki ho'alu) is truly one of the world's great acoustic guitar traditions, considered to be one of the oldest music traditions to still be a viable (other than just historical) part of a modern culture. Ki ho'alu, which literally means to "loosen the key," is the Hawaiian language name for the solo finger-picked style unique to Hawaii. In this tradition, the strings (or "keys") are "slacked" to produce many different tunings, which usually contain a major chord, or a chord with a major 7th note, or sometimes one with a 6th note in it. Each tuning produces a lingering sound behind the melody and has a characteristic resonance and fingering, with the thumb playing the bass while the other fingers play the melody and improvise in a finger-picked style.



How does the distinctive sound of slack key music fit into the fabric of Hawaiian music and culture? Watch this video and learn more about this beautiful generations-old art form - https://vimeo.com/155399448.



In addition to the concert, an Island Marketplace - free to the public - takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., browse a variety of island themed gifts, home décor, accessories, apparel, and more. Plus, Hawaiian food, authentic island-style shave ice and outdoor entertainment.



When:

Sunday, January 19, 2020; Concert 2:00 p.m.; Free Island Marketplace 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.



Where:



The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd (at Aviation Blvd.)

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Free Parking



How:



- kalakoa.tix.com or 800-595-4849

- slackkeyfest.com or http://www.kalakoa.com/slackkey.html



Concert Ticket Prices: $20 - $55; $135pp VIP Ticket includes the best seats and Saturday night Reception with food, giveaways, and mingling with the artists.



About the Artists



John Keawe - The Grammy and multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning slack-key guitarist, composer and recording artist. Keawe's music is infused with the spirit of Aloha and is reflective of many elements personal to him. He performs regularly at various locations on the Big Island as well as other venues throughout the Hawaiian Islands and mainland. In addition, he has recorded several albums, bringing Hawaiian slack-key into the homes of people from around the world.

Jerry Santos - Best known for his work in the musical group Olomana, singer/songwriter Santos has been a familiar presence on the Hawaii music scene for almost four decades. After a few years of playing the clubs in Honolulu and a brief stint in California, he returned home to team up with Robert Beaumont in1974 to form the group Olomana. He helped to create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms. Over the years he has had the opportunity, as a soloist or with Olomana, to perform his music all over Hawai'i, the continental USA, Canada, Japan and other Pacific Island Nations. He has performed his music with The Honolulu symphony, The Honolulu City Ballet and The Hawaii Youth Symphony. His work has been recognized by the Hawai'i musical community with numerous awards. Amongst them are awards for male vocalist, for composition, and for both traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. Honolulu Magazine named Olomana's first recording, "Like a Seabird in the Wind", #11 on their list of the Top 50 Albums of all time and Jerry's signature song "Ku'u Home O Kahalu'u" was voted #7 on the top 50 Songs of all time. Olomana was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts for their body of work over the years.

Kamuela Kimokeo - Keeping the Hawaiian culture, spirit and language alive is more than a lifestyle for Kimokeo, it is his passion. Having been raised by a family passionate about music and performing has undoubtedly given Kimokeo his drive for success. Playing with his father Kimo, gave him the chance to meet some of Waikiki's finest musicians including but not limited to Mel Amina, Ryan Tang, and Ledward Kaapana.

Lim Family - How one family can encompass so much talent is almost beyond the comprehension of us mere mortals. Yet, in the presence of Hawaiian music and hula royalty, the Lim Family makes it seem easy as they share with great style and humility the stories and melodies passed down from their kūpuna (elders). They remain faithful to their roots as their songs and dances have a distinct focus on celebrating in particular their home district of North Kohala, the birthplace of King Kamehameha the Great. The Lim family themselves are descendants of Alapa'inui, once the ruling chief of the island of Hawai'i. Music and dance traditions of today have often strayed from the old style where it was passed down generation to generation, so it's rare for a big family of talent to stick together, still living in Kohala, still performing together the old songs, even as they pack their guitars, 'ukulele and pā'ū skirts on a plane to Japan or Taiwan. The family is crisscrossing the globe on a regular basis to share with the world their pure, unadulterated style of Hawaiian music, oli (chant), hula, and cultural protocol. At home, too, they never stop singing and playing, whether at the lū'au of Mauna Kea Beach Resort, at Mauna Lani Resort, or on a cousin's front porch.

Bobby Moderow - Founding member of the six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano (Hawai'i's GRAMMY) Award-winning group Maunalua, Moderow, Jr. is a renowned slack key guitar and falsetto artist. At 18 he become a protégé of the renowned late slack key guitar master Raymond Kane, who was proclaimed a National Living Treasure by the U.S. National Endowment for the Arts in 1987, and awarded funding for the apprenticeship program under which Moderow studied. Having begun his music career as a solo artist, Moderow is returning to his solo roots with the 2019 release of his debut solo album, "Inspired". The album contains a mixture of original songs inspired by the Hawaiian culture and his friends and family, and covers of other songs that inspire him, both Hawaiian and Country. Moderow continues to perform with Maunalua with whom he has released four albums, winning a total of six Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Maunalua has performed all over the world, including at the inaugural luʻau for President Obama; the 150th anniversary of the Smithsonian; and Bobby, as a solo artist, several times at the Grammy® Museum.

Jeff Peterson - Recognized as one of Hawaii's most versatile musicians, Jeff Peterson is at the heart of the Hawaiian music scene today. His focus on Slack Key guitar, classical, and jazz music has allowed him to develop a unique and transcendent voice on the guitar while being deeply rooted in the traditions of his Hawaiian heritage. Peterson performs on The Descendants soundtrack, the first mainstream American movie scored exclusively with Hawaiian music.

Ikaika Marzo - A descendant of the Native Hawaiian music families that come from Kalapana, far from the modern world, Ikaika Marzo enjoys the lifestyle and music of Kalapana which has remained unique and distinct as it has evolved directly from living in Hawaii in a Hawaiian way and a love for that lifestyle and its music. In addition to mastering Kiho'alu, Marzo is also guide for Kalapana Cultural Tours.

Bobby Ingano - Plays in the traditional nahenahe (sweet, soothing) style, bridging today's generation with the older generations. He has been twice recognized with excellence in recording achievement by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts, Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, for Instrumental Album of the year in 1995 for "Hawaiian Touch" and 1996 for "Aloha No Na Kupuna" (Love for the Elders). In 1986 Eddie Kamae asked Kuo to join his group, the now legendary SONS OF HAWAII whose members included Gabby Pahinui, Atta Isaacs, Dennis Kamakahi and Sonny Chillingworth.



Anthony Pfluke - At 19 years old, Anthony Pfluke (Akoni) has been sharing his gift of music with Hawaii audiences for the past eight years. His soul-stirring originals are brought to life by his robust, expressive voice. Four-time-Grammy-award winner, George Kahumoku Jr, said "I've watched his talent grow into one of the shakers and movers of the next generation of Hawaiian music." "Sometimes I forget that he is still a 16-year-old because he already plays and sings like a pro." Anthony's debut album, Never Letting Go is the perfect combination of soulful songwriting, deft musicianship, and amazing vocals.





