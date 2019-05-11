1st Annual Holly Weird Film Festival To Screen In North Hollywood

The other side of Hollywood is coming to the entertainment capital of the world.

The first annual Holly Weird Film Festival will take place Sunday, June 9th in North Hollywood at the California Institute of Abnormal Arts. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

Over 20 films from around the world will screen on June 9th, including short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. Some of the films to be included is the World Premiere of the Kelly Hughes documentary "Hush, Hush: Nellie Oleson", and short films "The Old Stripper", "Pop", "Hot Dog" and "On Tender Hooks".

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for the opening festival", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at https://filmfreeway.com/HollyWeirdFilmFestival .

Holly Weird on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hollyweirdfilmfest/





