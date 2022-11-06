18 MINUTES OF FAME to Open at Theatre West in December

Theatre West will present 18 Minutes of Fame: A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus, a show business memoir with songs, written by Susan Morgenstern and Barbara Minkus. The production, starring Barbara Minkus, is directed by Susan Morgenstern and produced by Matt Aaron Krinsky and Diane Baroni.

Performances run from December 16-18, 2022. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00. Sun. at 2:00 at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and available by calling (323) 851-7977 or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207696®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatrewest.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Estimated Running Time: 75 minutes. Suitable for general audiences.

18 Minutes of Fame is subtitled A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus. You've seen her ---a lot: On stage, on screen and especially on television. Other than the fact that she never became actually famous, she's had what most performers would consider an enviable career. Because she started out as, and remains, an accomplished singer, her show business memoir is a musical one.

Her road hasn't always been an easy one. She faced physical challenges. She had to conceal her stage mother's ongoing infidelities. Aspiring early on to sing opera, Barbara found her audiences steering her in the direction of musical comedy. Gaining a foothold in national media, she worked with the show business greats. She appeared 25 times as a raconteur and singer on The Merv Griffin Show; Appeared on TV with Danny Kaye and Jerry Lewis; 27 episodes of Love, American Style as a variety of characters; stints on Tosh O; Getting On; The Tonight Show.

Her stage career has included the touring company of Funny Girl (as Fanny Brice); a starring role on Broadway in The Education of Hyman Kaplan; Off-Broadway roles in Picon Pie (as Molly Picon); Don't Leave It All to Your Children; Rondelay. She starred locally as Jennie Grossinger in Saturday Night at Grossinger's. She also had roles in eleven feature films.

Along the way, she found true love. A trip to Israel with her husband brought her closer to her Jewish roots.

Susan Morgenstern is director and co-writer of 18 Minutes of Fame. Susan previously directed Barbara in Saturday Night at Grossinger's. Susan has also directed Happy Days: A New Musical at Cabrillo Music Theatre; three shows at the Falcon Theatre; and numerous other shows in Los Angeles. She is currently the producing director of Jewish Women's Theatre in Santa Monica, and also works as a show director for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

If you like show business stories with great musical numbers and insider anecdotes about the giants of the biz, then I8 Minutes of Fame is for you. In any case, you're in for a great time.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks.

Parking is available in a privately-operated lot across the street from the theatre. Fee: $5.00 via credit card.