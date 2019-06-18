15th Anniversary HEARTS FOR THE ARTS Fundraiser Gala Announced

15TH Anniversary Hearts for the Arts Fundraiser Gala is on June 22, 2019 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

In celebration of 15 years of live theater, One More Productions is holding their annual Hearts for the Arts Fundraiser Gala beginning with a silent auction, accompanied by delicious tray of hors d'oeuvres and champagne. Then attendees will be escorted into the theater for an intimate dining experience on the stage of The GEM. While dining, guests will be treated to a private concert by renowned Jazz diva, Debbi Ebert. Ebert is truly entertainment personified. Her repertoire is a wonderful blend of classic jazz standards; a dash of blues, a sprinkle of pop - the perfect recipe for any musical appetite.

All proceeds raised from this special event go directly back into the theater to allow The GEM to remain a home for the arts. Tickets are $125 for general admission.

Performance is on June 22 at The GEM THEATRE. For ticket information, visit www.onemoreproductions.com or call 714-741-9550 X 221. Don't miss this chance to support live theater in Orange County and enjoy a night of delicious cuisine and amazing music at the Gem Theatre!

About One More Productions

ONE MORE PRODUCTIONS is one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies. In residence since 2008 at the 158-seat THE GEM THEATRE in Garden Grove, One More Productions (OMP) has been lauded for its quality productions of Broadway musicals.

In 2017, One More Productions received several awards and recognitions. Co-founder Nicole Cassesso was named L.A. Times Woman of the Year. Orange County Tribune announced One More Productions as winner of five categories in a Musical or Comedy including Best Actress (Nicole Cassesso, Cabaret); Best Supporting Actor (Danny Diaz, Cabaret); Best Ensemble (Cabaret); Best Musical or Comedy (Cabaret); and Best Director (Damien Lorton, Cabaret). OMP's Larry Watts received Broadway World's Best Costume Design for his work on Sweeney Todd. The production also received six nominations for Broadway World Regional Awards (Los Angeles) including Best Local Musical, Best Leading Actresses (Dee Shandera and Nicole Cassesso), Best Musical Direction, Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design.

One More Productions was voted one of the top five theaters in all of Southern California by the Los Angeles Times. They were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and The Saint James Family Honors Award by the Board of Directors of the Orange County Imperial Court. They received a Resolution from the City of Garden Grove, and an official recognition from the County of Orange.

THE GEM THEATRE, recently underwent a major reconstruction, adding a state-of-the-art sound system, newly refurbished theater seats, and a reconfigured stage. The theater also boasts a new $80,000 lighting system, three separate lobbies, and two separate concession areas and is ADA accessible. THE GEM is just moments away from the Garden Grove Freeway (22) and offers plenty of free parking.

