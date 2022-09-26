Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Loft Ensemble Presents World Premiere of MASS GRAVES In Sawyer's Playhouse This Week

There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, September 30, at 8pm and continuing through Sunday, October 23.

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced this season's second production, the world premiere of Mass Graves by Cris Eli Blak - which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage). Directed by Matt Lorenzo, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Tor Brown, Mace Bullington, Paul Davis, Les "Eljaye" Jennings, Jemeryas Jordan, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Jessica Perkins, Jeff Pitts, Esteban Vasquez, and Aya Washington. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, September 30, at 8pm and continuing through Sunday, October 23.

A group of men, struggling with the consequences of their past actions, try to recover their lives inside a confined halfway house. As their cohabitants and families start closing in, each is forced to confront the crimes they committed. Can they redeem themselves or will the past keep pushing them to the edge?

Scenic design is by Mitch Rosander, lighting and sound designs are by Tor Brown, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Travyz Santos Gatz and the stage manager is Danielle Ozymandias. Mass Graves is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey and Sarah Nilsen with associate producers Marc Leclerc and Sarah Sommers.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of full vaccination is required for entry and masking indoors is strongly recommended. Up-to-the-minute covid protocols available at www.loftensemble.org.

Sawyer's Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.


