Zeniba Now to Perform at Adelphi PAC This Month

The 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient musical storyteller and artscientist Zeniba Now will bring her special talents to the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, September 17. Her work aims to inspire magic and possibility in human consciousness. The Larson Legacy Concert Series celebrates the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT, Jonathan Larson (Class of '82).

With creative help from Alessandra Valea and Sarah Lunnie, Zeniba Now presents "Sincerely, Z" where gratitude practice meets musical theatre. The program features compositions by Zeniba Now, Jay Adana, Rodney Bush, and Elliah Heifetz with performances by Zeniba Now and Rodney Bush along with special guest performances by Meredith Casey and Brandon Omega.

The Los Angeles native is a writer of original musicals and her performances have been enjoyed both online and on stage. Her work has been produced by PBS, The Public Theater, St. Louis Rep, and Woolly Mammoth. In addition to the 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant, Zeniba is the winner of the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award and 2021 Vivace Award, and is a Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, an Independent Film School Lab member, an Alumni Residency Writer for #BARS at The Public, and West High's Funniest Senior. Discover more about her work at www.zenibanow.com.

The Larson Legacy Concert: Zeniba Now will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 in the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. Livestream tickets are $15. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

