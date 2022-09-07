Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zeniba Now to Perform at Adelphi PAC This Month

Her work aims to inspire magic and possibility in human consciousness.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Zeniba Now to Perform at Adelphi PAC This Month

The 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient musical storyteller and artscientist Zeniba Now will bring her special talents to the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, September 17. Her work aims to inspire magic and possibility in human consciousness. The Larson Legacy Concert Series celebrates the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT, Jonathan Larson (Class of '82).

With creative help from Alessandra Valea and Sarah Lunnie, Zeniba Now presents "Sincerely, Z" where gratitude practice meets musical theatre. The program features compositions by Zeniba Now, Jay Adana, Rodney Bush, and Elliah Heifetz with performances by Zeniba Now and Rodney Bush along with special guest performances by Meredith Casey and Brandon Omega.

The Los Angeles native is a writer of original musicals and her performances have been enjoyed both online and on stage. Her work has been produced by PBS, The Public Theater, St. Louis Rep, and Woolly Mammoth. In addition to the 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant, Zeniba is the winner of the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award and 2021 Vivace Award, and is a Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, an Independent Film School Lab member, an Alumni Residency Writer for #BARS at The Public, and West High's Funniest Senior. Discover more about her work at www.zenibanow.com.

The Larson Legacy Concert: Zeniba Now will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 in the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. Livestream tickets are $15. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

About Adelphi:

A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning

Adelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support academic and career success. Adelphi offers exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training, with particular strength in our Core Four: Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness.

Recognized as a Best College by U.S. News & World Report, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. It serves more than 7,500 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York -- just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities -- and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.

More than 118,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast & Creative Team Announced for MYSTIC PIZZA at The John W. Engeman TheaterCast & Creative Team Announced for MYSTIC PIZZA at The John W. Engeman Theater
September 6, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of MYSTIC PIZZA - A New Musical. Performances begin on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and run through Sunday, October 30, 2022.
VIDEO: First Look at the Long Island Premiere of THE CHER SHOW at Patchogue TheaterVIDEO: First Look at the Long Island Premiere of THE CHER SHOW at Patchogue Theater
September 2, 2022

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. The Gateway's Long Island premiere of THE CHER SHOW will run at Patchogue theater through September 11. Get a first look at the production here!
Submissions Open October 1 For 2023 Bay Street's New Works FestivalSubmissions Open October 1 For 2023 Bay Street's New Works Festival
September 2, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that beginning Saturday, October 1, submissions are open for full-length plays and musicals to the 9th annual Title Wave: 2023 New Works Festival. The festival, scheduled for May 2023, is a unique showcase of cutting-edge theater, complete with staged readings, talkbacks, and critical discussion.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Anniversary Screening of A PASSION FOR GIVINGBay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Anniversary Screening of A PASSION FOR GIVING
September 1, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has will present a special anniversary screening of A Passion for Giving on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. The 2009 feature documentary will be introduced by Robin Baker Leacock, the film’s director and producer.
The Argyle Theatre to Present AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Beginning in SeptemberThe Argyle Theatre to Present AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Beginning in September
September 1, 2022

An American in Paris begins performances on September 15 in advance of its opening night on September 17 and will run through October 23, 2022 at The Argyle Theatre.