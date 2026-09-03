YERMA to Open at BACCA Arts Center for EastLine Theatre

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EastLine Theatre returns to the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst this month with the Long Island premiere of Melinda Lopez's English adaptation of Yerma by Federico García Lorca. Featuring live original music and movement, the 1934 Spanish play unfolds like a folktale, telling the story of a woman driven to extreme actions by her inability to have a child.

Stephanie Moreno plays the titular role: 'Yerma's story felt especially poignant to me at this stage in my life, having recently entered my thirties and beginning to wrestle with societal expectations of motherhood and what it means to be a woman without a child. But at the heart of Yerma's desire to have a child is a desire to belong, and I think anyone can relate to that.'

'Yerma brings truth to Federico García Lorca's quote: "Theater is poetry that rises from the book and becomes human enough to talk and shout, weep and despair," according to director Megan Laguna-Shy, 'Melinda Lopez's adaptation preserves Lorca's poetry and demonstrates the beauty in tragedy. I hope it will spark reflection on the pressures of societal expectations. Expectations that we are still challenging almost a century after Lorca penned this play.'

Performances take place at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst September 19th through October 3rd. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eastline.ludus.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Yerma, based on the play by Federico García Lorca, translated and adapted by Melinda Lopez, is directed by Megan Laguna-Shy and presented by EastLine Theatre in association with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts. Original music by John Brautigam, costumes by Morgan Moffitt, set design by Michelle Savin, stage management by Jen LoPresti.

The cast of Yerma features Ashley Domenech, Deby Gil, Joe Armando Grosso, Mel Levine, Michelle Malone, Stephanie Moreno, Christina Morris, and Lucille Loren Vasquez.

'One of the boldest, bravest theatre companies on Long Island,' according to Fire Island News, the nonprofit EastLine Theatre aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine Theatre was recently seen at the BACCA Arts Center with an inventive production of Witness for the Prosecution and the Long Island premiere of Appropriate. In recent years, EastLine has produced an immersive Long Island premiere of José Rivera Long Island-set drama The Hours Are Feminine; a Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'; and a production of In the Next Room by Sarah Ruhl that Long Island Theatre Scene said 'raises the bar of creativity for all theaters.' EastLine will return to the BACCA Arts Center in December, with the Long Island premiere of Tom Stoppard's autobiographical final work, Leopoldstadt.

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