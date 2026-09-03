Special Offer: Chris Ruggiero in Concert with The American Bombshells at The Bayway Arts Center

Get $5.00 off per ticket to Chris Ruggiero and The American Bombshells at the Bayway Arts Center in East Islip—use code "Broadway" at checkout.Buy Tickets

This Patriot's Day weekend, Chris Ruggiero is taking audiences on a rock 'n' roll road trip across America with Rockin Across America, a one-show-only special concert event on Saturday, September 12th at 2 p.m. at the Bayway Arts Center, 265 East Main Street, East Islip, NY 11730.

Chris Ruggiero's performances have long celebrated the greatest hits of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. For this special occasion, he's planned a musical journey through every major city that shaped America's soundtrack—from New York Doo Wop and New Jersey's Boys to Detroit's Motown, Chicago soul, and West Coast rock 'n' roll. The concert serves as an All-American salute to first responders and veterans.

Joining Chris will be The American Bombshells, a dynamic vocal trio bringing an upbeat, modern-day twist on the classic Andrews Sisters sound. The program will feature Chris's beloved album standards including "Unchained Melody" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," along with new selections for this special occasion.

For more information, call the Bayway Arts Center at 631-581-2700. Follow along on Facebook for updates.

This offer is in Long Island.

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