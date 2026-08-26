DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast and Creatives Revealed at John W. Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater has announced announce the cast and creative team of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Performances begin on Thursday, September 10 and run through Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Evan Hansen has spent his whole life on the outside looking in — waving through a window at a world that never quite makes room for him. Then a letter he wrote to himself, one that was never meant to be read by anyone, ends up in the wrong hands. What follows is a lie Evan never meant to tell, one that grows until it gives him everything he's ever wanted: a family that sees him, a girl who notices him, and a community that finally knows his name.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson and a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

A deeply moving, achingly funny, unforgettable story about the ache of being unseen — and the courage it takes to be found.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Scott Weinstein (Engeman: Come From Away; National Tour: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas; Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Marriott Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Theo Ubique, The Rev Theatre, Steppenwolf). The choreographer is Robin Levine (Engeman: Come From Away; Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Regional: Forestburgh Playhouse, The Triad Theatre, Geva Theatre, The Arden Theatre Company, Wofford College, North Carolina Theatre, RWS/Azamara Club Cruises, Rider University, N. Carolina Theatre Conservatory, Mac-Haydn Theatre, Nazareth College, Cortland Repertory Theatre, New World Stages (NYC), The Rev Theatre, A Broken Umbrella Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse).

The creative team also includes MATTHEW STERN (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Jeff Knaggs (Hair/Makeup Design), MEGAN COHEN (Prop Design), Anthony Churchill (Projection Design), Russell Brown (Music Coordinator), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production), and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

FEATURING JOE SERAFINI as Evan Hansen (Regional: Cape Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, University of Michigan, National Symphony; TV/Film: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' 'The Disney Family Singalong,' 'Scientastic!').

Maggie Bera as Cynthia Murphy (Engeman: Escape to Margaritaville; Off-Broadway: Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife, Helen on 86th Street; Regional: Ivoryton Playhouse, Fireside Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars, Connecticut Repertory Theatre; TV/Film: 'The Big C'); Christina DeCicco as Heidi Hansen (Engeman: Come From Away, Clue; Broadway: Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Sister Act; National Tour: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Little Fish, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Tartuffe; Regional: Asolo Rep, Hartford Stage, Delaware Theatre Co, Triad Stage; TV/Film: 'FBI,' 'The Blacklist,' 'The Last O.G.,' 'The Other Two'); Ryan M. Hunt as Larry Murphy (Engeman: A Christmas Story, Rock of Ages; National Tour: Ain't Too Proud, Rock of Ages, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R+H's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!; Regional: Bay Street Theater, The Rev, Tuacahn Amphitheatre; TV/Film: 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,' 'Law & Order: SVU'); ARWEN-VIRA MARSH as Alana Beck (Regional: Marriott Theatre, Wirtz Center, White Plains PAC, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Northwestern University; TV/Film: 'Zero Protocol'); Danny Meglio as Jared Kleinman (Engeman: Mary Poppins; Regional: Commonwealth Shakespeare Co., Weathervane Repertory Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre); JIMMY SCHUMACHER as Connor Murphy (Off-Broadway: 35MM: A Musical Exhibition, Between Gods and Kings, Glory Ride; National Tour: Rosie Revere, A Christmas Carol); AQUILA SOL as Zoe Murphy (National Tour: Suffs; Regional: Encore Theatre, University of Michigan).

The cast also includes ZAC DECKER, CHRIS DONOVAN, LILY GRUBERT, Alex Kidder, and JORDAN RADIS.

PERFORMANCES & TICKETS

Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $86 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, online at engemantheater.com, or in person at the Engeman Theater Box Office, 250 Main Street, Northport.

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