Review: BEYOND THERAPY at Modern Classics Theatre Company Of Long Island At BACCA

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As one can expect with any Christopher Durang play, you can never predict what will happen next in BEYOND THERAPY. Set in a time when therapy was becoming accepted in popular culture, the play is a statement on both the need for good therapy and the perils of bad therapy. The play follows Bruce and Prudence as they search for that special someone with whom they can spend the rest of their lives.

Director Julie Lorson used every inch of space she had to keep the play moving. Two therapists’ offices, a restaurant, and a living room all existed on the stage simultaneously, and the action moved seamlessly. Under Lorson’s direction, each actor gave very dynamic performances, never settling into simple tropes.

Michael Goodwin as Bruce was sensitive & attentive one minute, focused a bit too much on Prudence’s body the next. Goodwin walked that tightrope perfectly, playing both ideal and nightmare date. He was charming and unsettling, just as Durang intended, I’m sure.



Not without her own flaws, Prudence was portrayed by Elise Siegel as sweet and understanding, with strength and determination, but only when pushed. Caught up in the conflict of his advances and her own insecurities, Prudence hesitantly settles into a relationship with Bruce and his unorthodox way of life, never fully accepting that he is right for her. Elise embodied the insecure yet demanding Prudence.



From the moment he entered the stage, Adam Weinstock stole the show as Bob, Bruce’s live-in lover. The more jealous Bob became, the more Weinstock gave. He was a fireball from beginning to end.



The hair. The belt buckle. The boots. Alex Rich gave us the entire self-centered, narcissistic package that is Stuart, Prudence’s therapist. He was volatile, unpredictable, and wildly inappropriate (as any Durang therapist should be).



Jenn Rinaldi wasn’t horsing around as Charlotte, Bruce's incredibly unqualified therapist. Her word subways… snickers… spaceships… sandwiches… substitutions were a highlight and hit a bit too close to home for this reviewer.



Ben Boccio played Andrew, a man of few words.



BEYOND THERAPY is intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be used to diagnose, treat, or cure any actual mental ailments, deficiencies, or challenges. It is not intended to help you find a long-term relationship. It’s not intended to help you find a short-term relationship. It’s not intended to help you find any relationship. BEYOND THERAPY should not be seen if you are allergic to water, bears, disco, or absurdist comedy. Speak with your loved ones today and consult a theater lover to decide if THERAPY is right for you.

Photo credit: Cade Meier

BEYOND THERAPY. Playing now through 7/26 at BACCA.

For tickets, click the link below.

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