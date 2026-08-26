Sydney James Harcourt, Lindsey Heather Pearce & More Set for Broadway Cares East Hampton Fundraiser

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Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS top solo fundraiser Mark Mackillop will host a salon and cocktail party fundraiser in East Hampton on Saturday, September 19 from 5–8 p.m.

Currently slated to perform are Grammy Award winner Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Lindsey Heather Pearce (Wicked) and Michael Williams (Titanique), with Michael Cuschieri (Tarrytown) on piano.

The intimate event will be held at the East Hampton home of Robert Moraru, MD and Steve Barnes, with reservations strictly limited to 40 guests. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Bay Street Theater. Wölffer Estate Vineyard will sponsor the event.

MacKillop is the top individual fundraiser for Broadway Bares, benefiting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, and has personally raised more than $1.1 million for the organization to date.

Originally from Vancouver, MacKillop began his career as a ballet dancer, training with Boston Ballet and American Ballet Theatre before joining Atlanta Ballet. He later moved to New York to pursue musical theater, appearing in the New York City Center Encores! production of On Your Toes before playing Riff on the international tour of West Side Story.

His additional stage credits include the national tours of Dirty Dancing and Anastasia, in which he played Prince Siegfried. His solo work includes Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop, Live and Unphotoshopped, Body by Taco Bell and his Duets series.

MacKillop has also released multiple singles, including his singer-songwriter debut “A Love Like That,” and is the author of Rm XIV.

Reservations for the September 19 salon are limited to 40 guests. Details on securing an invitation are available through MacKillop's Instagram account, @markmackillop.

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