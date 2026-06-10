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BEYOND THERAPY to Open at BACCA Arts Center

Julie Lorson directs a cast including Michael Goodwin and Elise Siegel at the Babylon, NY venue.

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BEYOND THERAPY to Open at BACCA Arts Center

Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island, the professional theatrical company in residence at the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts (BACCA), has announced its upcoming production of Christopher Durang's hit farcical comedy, Beyond Therapy.

Directed by Julie Lorson, this razor-sharp satire takes a chaotic, laugh-out-loud look at the modern search for love, sanity, and the therapists who make everything delightfully worse.

Bruce and Prudence are deeply into therapy—and deeply in need of a new hobby. Prudence's overly macho therapist is aggressively urging her to be more assertive, while Bruce's spectacularly wacky therapist suggests he place a personal ad to meet women. The catch? She completely glosses over the fact that Bruce lives with his male lover, Bob, who is not thrilled about Bruce's sudden desire to date women.

When Bruce and Prudence finally meet, the result is a hilarious cocktail of nerves, unpredictable romance, and absolute therapeutic chaos.

The cast includes Bruce: Michael Goodwin, Prudence: Elise Siegel, Charlotte: Jenn Rinaldi, Stuart: Alex Rich, Bob: Adam Weinstock, and Andrew: Ben Boccio. Performances will run July 11-26.







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