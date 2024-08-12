Woodward And Loyal To The Craft Celebrate Inaugural 'Art-in-Action' Summer Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loyal to the Craft and Woodward are celebrating the conclusion of their inaugural “Art-in-Action” summer camp, which took place Sunday, July 28 to Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Woodward PA.

The first of its kind, “Art-in-Action” summer camp featured exclusive partnerships with household brands in action sports – including Vans, Skullcandy, Volcom, and Nixon – as well as up-and-coming artists and musicians to deliver a life-changing, educational, and inspiring camp experience. Their musical performance lineup included high-energy punk duo Raue and 13-year-old artist, drummer, and Emmy-nominated actor Recker, as well as Olive Vox, Burn the Jukebox, Ekoh, and Recycled Percussion. Artists include art collective Secret Walls, social media sensation Trippy Draws, and LA-based muralist Robert Vargas.

Woodward, the global leader in action sports, provides a transformative summer camp experience that goes beyond traditional sports, offering young athletes the opportunity to push their limits and discover their passions in action sports and beyond. With over 50 years of expertise, Woodward has perfected a dynamic blend of instruction, safety, and pure excitement that sets it apart from other camps.

Woodward in partnership with Loyal to the Craft designed a new summer camp product for the bold and the creative. This camp was created in an effort to help kids who are interested in the world of action sports find their passion by offering rich programming focused across four different genres: music, art, digital media, and sport.

Other guests this year included Vans Skate legends Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Omar Hassan, Ray Barbee, and Vans BMX rider Dakota Roche. Vans also hosted a series of creative expression sessions, including a portrait workshop with renowned cultural street artist Robert Vargas, and screen-printing workshops for campers and staff.

Skullcandy brought to life a new state-of-the-art “Artist Lounge” featuring a branded stage, speakers, and more that supported much of the music programming for “Art-in-Action.” Skateboarder and artist Ryan Townley also joined Skullcandy onsite at camp, leading a resin art workshop for campers. Art-in-Action partners and talent received Skullcandy headphones, earbuds, and portable bluetooth speakers.

Volcom's team was on-site leading art and fashion workshops, including denim patch making and grip tape art.

Muralist Damin Lujan AKA Zaoone came on behalf of Nixon. Zaoone participated in Art-in-Action “Shred Talks,” as well as created a thirty-foot mural with a framework for kids to participate and help complete.

Secret Walls, a pioneer in the live art space, hosted daily art workshops focused on character drawings, bubble letters, and more. Their programming culminated in a live mural battle with camper groups, led by artists Trippy Draws and Wato.

Official Woodward partners Gatorade, Subaru, GoPro, and Red Bull continued to help drive camp programming this year. Moreover, Woodward received generous support and equipment contributions from top industry brands like SJC Drums, Ernie Ball, Sweetwater, D'Addario, Pro Mark, Evans, Zildjian, and Gibraltar.

About Art-In-Action:

Art-in-Action Camp, presented by Loyal to the Craft, is an experience designed for the bold and the creative that will spark limitless creativity with hands-on learning from legendary artists, musicians, and brands that define action sports. Our goal is to ignite the passion of young enthusiasts and guide them through the exhilarating world of action sports. The camp will offer rich programming each day that is focused across four different genres: music, art, digital media, and sport.

About Woodward:

Established in 1970, Woodward is the global leader in action sports experiences. Woodward delivers innovative products, programs, partnerships, and experiences to inspire and empower the next generation in action sports and offers innovative environments and dynamic programming at eight destinations across the U.S., including Woodward Mt. Bachelor, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West, Woodward Park City, Woodward Copper, Woodward Eldora, Woodward Pennsylvania, and Woodward Killington. Woodward Sydney is planned to open in 2024. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio. Learn more about Woodward's one-of-a-kind facilities, programming, and culture at www.worldofwoodward.com.

