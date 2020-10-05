Trae Crowder aka “The Liberal Redneck,” Talks Andrew Yang And UBI On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

INHERENT GOOD producer Trae Crowder, WE ARE MANY director Amir Amiriani, and MIRACLE FISHING director Mikes Hargrove join Tom Needham on Thursday's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

INHERENT GOOD is a 60-minute documentary that introduces an increasingly popular grassroots policy, Universal Basic Income (UBI), as a vehicle to transform the American economy into one that is thriving, sustainable, and centered around the well-being of all people. The film features comedian Trae Crowder, a.k.a. "The Liberal Redneck", and Andrew Yang, former U.S. presidential candidate.

In addition, director Amir Amirani joins Tom Needham to discuss WE ARE MANY, the acclaimed documentary about the largest protest in history that changed the world. WE ARE MANY features Noam Chomsky, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ron Kovic, Brian Eno, Danny Glover and more.

MIRACLE FISHING director, Miles Hargrove, who is also the son of the kidnapped victim, journalist Tom Hargrove, is also a featured guest on the show. In 1994, the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) kidnapped journalist Tom Hargrove from the family home in Cali, Columbia, leaving his wife and two sons to pay the ransom. With the help of their friends, including a hostage negotiator, FBI agent and their 18-year-old neighbor, the group navigated conditions for his expected release. Their story shows a family in crisis, yearning for normalcy and finding moments of hope and kindness amidst the horror. The film PROOF OF LIFE with Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe and David Morse as the character who is kidnapped, presented a fictionalized version of this real-life thriller. Tom Hargrove's interview was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Series.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don McLean, Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Webb, William H. Macy, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Carter Burwell, Laurie Anderson and Billy Joel.

