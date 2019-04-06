Tickets For Secret Theatre's ASSASSINS Are Now On Sale

Tickets have officially gone on sale for Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece ASSASSINS, opening May 2nd at Long Island City's Secret Theatre. The production will be directed by Lauren Shields.

Priced at $22, tickets can be purchased at http://secrettheatre.showare.com/Assassins

$20 tickets are available using the code "earlybird" before April 20th.

As previously reported, the cast of ASSASSINS includes McLean Peterson (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), Grant Snuffer (The Proprietor), Evan Teich* (John Wilkes Booth), Jamie Hall (Samuel Byck), Jonmichael Tarleton (Charles Guiteau), Aaron Gooden (Leon Czolgosz), Robert Farruggia* (Giuseppe Zangara), Tim Realbuto* (John Hinckley), Leeanna Rubin* (Sara Jane Moore), Hannah Howzdy (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Savannah Lloyd (Emma Goldman/Ensemble), Matthew Zimmerman (Herold/Ensemble), Jackson Dorfmann (Billy), Danny Dyer (Ensemble), and Carly Ameling (Ensemble)

*Appears courtesy of AEA.

ASSASSINS, based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, examines the motivations of the men and women who have killed - or attempted to kill - United States Presidents throughout history. John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, John Hinckley and others meet and interact in this revue-style musical. Both deeply disturbing and darkly funny, ASSASSINS is considered one of Sondheim's greatest achievements.

The creative team for ASSASSINS includes Richard Mazda (Producer), Lauren Shields (Director), Christopher Noffke (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Melissa Barry (Production Stage Manager), Morgan Morse (Music Director), Annie Garrett-Larsen (Lighting Designer), Steven Bolt (Set Designer), and Ashley James (Costume Designer/Props Master).

ASSASSINS runs from May 2nd to May 12th, 2019.

THE SECRET THEATRE (Richard Mazda, Artistic Director) has dedicated itself to producing classic works to a high standard resulting in plaudits for recent productions like William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, the Tony Award winning musical SPRING AWAKENING, and many others. Regarded as one of the best Equity Off-Off theatres in New York, the award winning Secret Theatre continues it's mission to bring classical plays and musicals to life to entertain theatre lovers everywhere.

The Secret Theatre is located at 44-02 23rd Street in Long Island City, NY.





