The production will run July 5th – July 27th, 2024.

Jun. 26, 2024
Theatre Three to Present RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY in July
Theatre Three will present 'RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY' July 5th – July 27th, 2024.

Sensory Friendly Performance:
July 7th, 11am
“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …”  The world’s favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends.  A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation."


July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, 2024 - 11:00 AM EDT    

For additional information, please visit http://www.theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.




