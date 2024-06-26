Theatre Three to Present RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Three will present 'RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY' July 5th – July 27th, 2024.

Sensory Friendly Performance:

July 7th, 11am

“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …” The world’s favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends. A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation."



July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, 2024 - 11:00 AM EDT

For additional information, please visit http://www.theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.

Comments