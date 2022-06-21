The Ward Melville Heritage Organization & The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Sign Long-Term Lease

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) board of trustees have announced today that the organization has signed a long-term lease with the Ward Melville Heritage Organization to house the non-profit organization's first physical facility. The 8,800 square foot Education and Cultural Center (ECC) is located at 97 Main St, Stony Brook, NY in Stony Brook Village Center.

"We are thrilled that LIMEHOF has found a permanent home in such a wonderful location" said Ernie Canadeo, Chairman, LIMEHOF. "We thank the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for leasing us the building. It's in great condition and we're looking forward to creating world-class displays that showcase Long Island's rich and diverse musical and entertainment history in new and exciting ways. We will feature different and exciting exhibits, displays, videos and education offerings that will make our center a dynamic place for people of all ages to visit on a regular basis. We are planning a grand opening in November."

There will be a permanent "Hall of Fame" with plaques and exhibits recognizing the over 100 and growing inductees, as well as areas for a library, classrooms for educational programs and master classes, and a theater.

"Our organization has grown and our wish has always been to have a physical facility to showcase our mission of celebrating Long Island's musical history and supporting education," LIMEHOF Co-founder Norm Prusslin added. "We can now achieve our dream."

The main exhibit space will contain a rotating exhibit theme, and the layout and first exhibit, "Long Island's Legendary Club Scene: 1960's-1980's" is currently being designed by world-renowned visual designer Kevin O'Callaghan.

"Our Trustees feel this is a perfect fit with the other not-for-profits located in Stony Brook Village, namely, The Long Island Museum, The Jazz Loft and The Reboli Center," said Dr. Richard Rugen, Chairman, Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

"With all the other attributes in the Stony Brook Village, such as restaurants, shops, parks, Discovery Boat, kayaks, historic buildings and hotel, this is a perfect addition," Gloria D. Rocchio, President, Ward Melville Heritage Organization, added. The multi-purpose building was constructed to hold exhibits, performances, classes and is wired for distance learning. When I heard that LIMEHOF was looking for a permanent home. I called Ernie Canadeo and the rest is history."

The official ribbon-cutting and public opening of the completed space is scheduled to take place this November. For more information and to see artist renderings of the exhibits, visit www.limehof.org.