The Pierrot Consort Announces 2022 Pierrot Chamber Music Festival At Adelphi University

The Pierrot Consort has announced 41st annual Pierrot Chamber Music Festival, to be presented from July 11-22, 2022 at Adelphi University's Performing Arts in Garden City, New York.

Festival co-founder and director Susan Deaver shared this statement from Adelphi University about the new location: "The Department of Music at Adelphi University proudly welcomes the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival to its new home at Adelphi's world-class Performing Arts Center. Participants in the Festival will enjoy rehearsing and performing in a variety of spaces throughout the Performing Arts Center including our beautiful Concert Hall."

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival is dedicated to the study and performance of chamber music through an intensive two-week festival that provides a learning environment in which Festival Participants can study and perform new and standard chamber music repertoire in master classes, educational residencies, chamber music classes and a series of informal and formal performances. The Pierrot Consort, along with the festival's faculty and guest artists, provide an opportunity and learning environment of excellence and broad artistic vision in which participants, whether it be the professional bound musician, the music student, or the music educator, can excel further in their studies of chamber music and develop their existing knowledge, skills and talents in music and prepare them for future careers in music and the arts.

Formed in 1981, The Pierrot Consort was originally modeled after the instrumentation of Schoenberg's Pierrot Lunaire and has always been dedicated to performing new music as well as the standard repertoire. In July 2021 The Pierrot Consort celebrated its 40th season as the faculty ensemble-in-residence at Pierrot Chamber Music Festival which was founded by The Pierrot Consort members, flutist Susan Deaver and cellist Maureen Hynes. In addition to its regular concert series at Long Island University, The Pierrot Consort has performed at Merkin Concert Hall, Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Bartok Society at Saranac Lake, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Stockbridge Chamber Concerts in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the St. Paul Chapel Series at Columbia University and for the Islip Arts Council. In November 2000 the ensemble was sponsored by Tilles Center to perform the original ballet version of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" on a series of concerts focusing on the music of Copland. In June 2002, the Pierrot Consort presented a concert titled "Making Connections: Influences of the Sea in Song, Chamber and Orchestral Music" for Long Island music and art administrators and educators at a BOCES conference. In addition, The Pierrot Consort has collaborated with Tilles Center's Arts Education Program performing for the Summer Seminar for teachers. The artist members of the ensemble are actively involved in the musical life of New York City and have a commitment to the educational life of Long Island.

The members of the Pierrot Consort are Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello and Heawon Kim, piano.

The Pierrot Consort is a member of Chamber Music America and Fractured Atlas.

For more information about The Chamber Music Festival and The Pierrot Consort, visit https://www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com or email pierrotchambermusicfestival@gmail.com.

####