The Patchogue Theatre Expanding To The Offices At Stage Left

The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced the opening of a new office and multi-purpose space, The Patchogue Theatre Offices at Stage Left, located at 79 East Main Street. This new space will play a vital role in enhancing initiatives to provide cultural and educational outreach to the community through the newly launched Act Out Theatre Program.

The Act Out Theatre Program will offer comprehensive acting productions, hands-on instruction, summer camp, and a variety of enriching activities. The new space will also accommodate smaller, specialized classes in disciplines such as on-camera acting and music instruction. Kicking off with the Teen Performance Workshop for ages 13-18, which runs from January 16th to April 10th, this workshop aims to refine performance skills through the study of dramatic and comedic monologues, along with vocal pieces. The session will wrap up with a thrilling showcase featuring both acting and musical performances.

This versatile space will enable the community to conduct smaller meetings and outreach programs that previously may have been too small for the main theater.

In addition to serving as a hub for creative projects, the expansion will provide room for the team to grow. With the addition of several in-house positions, the PTPA staff will have more space to enhance marketing and social media outreach efforts, allowing us to better serve the community with expanded programming.

Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri says that “In 1996 former Mayor Stephen Keegan realized for downtown Patchogue to prosper it needed an anchor and that anchor would be the Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts. From then till now the Patchogue Theatre has become that anchor and one of the premier performing arts theatres on Long Island. With that growth came the need for additional space to meet Theatre’s future needs: from the new and exciting Act Out Theatre Program to office space for staff. This additional office space, adjacent to the Theatre, will allow for the Theatre to continue to grow and be that anchor for the Village of Patchogue to prosper.

"Having additional office space is something the PTPA staff has discussed for years," says Executive Director Michele Rizzo-Berg. "As we continue to expand our calendar, the need for more staff always comes up, but we couldn't realize that vision until now as we had outgrown our physical presence within the theater walls. This new space gives us the opportunity to bring in new talent, which will be crucial for the continued growth of our theater."

Ryan Murphy, PTPA Board Chair adds, “As a lifelong resident of Patchogue and a member of the Theatre Board for over a decade, I am thrilled to witness this exciting expansion of our physical space. This growth symbolizes more than just an increase in square footage; it reflects our organization's commitment to enhancing the arts and cultural offerings in our community. Patchogue is a remarkable place, and the Patchogue Theatre is eager to contribute even more to our already vibrant community.”

As the Director of Educational Outreach and the Act Out Theatre Program, Tiana Christoforidis, is thrilled to be a part of this historic theater and its lively community. She states, “It is truly an honor to bring the magic of the arts to children and their families, enriching countless lives through theater. Our new space will enable us to offer a wider variety of programs and opportunities.”

