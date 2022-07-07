The Neo-Political Cowgirls Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month

The Neo-Political Cowgirls will be presenting a work-in-process, first launch performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream (As Seen Through The Sleepy Eyes Of A Young Girl) at Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton at 7:30 pm July 28th and 29th, 2022. With early-stages of scenic, staging, sound and costume design, this production is a fun frolic out under the moon and stars before NPC works on further devising and development for its 2023 run in New York City.

Devised and choreographed by NPC's founder Kate Mueth, text direction by Josh Gladstone, scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costumes by Yuka Silvera, lighting by Sebastian Paczynski, props and headwear by Sarah Azzara, sound by David Brandenburg and Patrick Dawson, and performed with the following cast:

Vanessa Lynah as Titania/HipploytaErik Ransom as Oberon/TheseusAmanda Nichols as HelenaStephanie Orta-ázquez as HermiaJohn Kroft as LysanderManny Dunn as DemetriusSarah Giacomini as PuckAdelaide Mestre as Egeus and SnugRae Mizrachi as QuinceTheresa DeBerry as BottomCarly Cooper as SnoutAnthony Costello as FluteKelley Lord as StarvelingThe Fairy Squad: Mary Minard, Leila Kleiman, Greta Burwell, Zoe Leathers, Sophie Reed, Lucia Schwartz, and Gaila CalderonThe Dreamer: Georgia Carey

Seating is on the ground - audiences should bring blankets and/or low-slung beach chairs and picnics if they'd like. There is limited bench seating provided by the venue on a first come, first reserved basis. Tickets purchased in advance online are highly encouraged as there are only a set number of available tickets each show. Tickets (general seating is $25 and a few VIP pod tickets remain at $350 for 4 people) can be purchased here: www.npcowgirls.org.