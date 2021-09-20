The Music of Bob Dylan Returns to Bay Street Theater with The Complete Unknowns

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of The Complete Unknowns-A Tribute to Bob Dylan on Saturday, October 16, at 8 p.m.

The Complete Unknowns will perform live and in person at Bay Street Theater, showcasing the greatest hits and biggest fan favorites by legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, with tracks such as Like a Rolling Stone, All Along the Watchtower, and Don't Think Twice, It's Alright. Seating is arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $30 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

The Complete Unknowns pick up the baton of the "Never Ending Tour," with seldom-played and familiar favorites, they continue to salute the greatest songwriter of our time, and consistently bring a fresh approach to Dylan's material. With more than 600 songs to choose from it is understandable why they never play the same show twice. The band serves up their unique interpretations of Bob Dylan 's music with a repertoire that spans six decades of Dylan material, and provides a complete Dylan experience that showcases Bob's songs as well as the great musicianship that brought them to life. Having played such Dylan haunts in Greenwich Village such as The Bitter End and CafÃ© Wha?, and toured both the East and West coasts of the U.S., The Complete Unknowns are honored to pay tribute to the master's immense song catalogue.

Led by front man and founding member Michael Weiskopf on lead vocals, guitar and harmonica, the band features guitarist Randolph Hudson III, keyboardist Stuart Sherman, bass player Taka Shimizu, percussionist Alex Sarkis and vocalist Lauren Matzen, plus assorted guest performers.

