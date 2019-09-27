The Minstrel Players Present TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

The Minstrel Players present Ken Ludwig's "Twelve Angry Jurors."

A young teenage boy is accused of murdering his father, the evidence is so convincing that almost everyone believes it to be an open and shut case of guilty...almost everyone. Twelve individuals on a jury who have never met before and may never meet again debate this crime, but will the sole vote for not guilty be enough to sway his fellow constituents?

Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 18th and 19th @ 8pm, and Sunday October 20th @ 3pm

Tickets are $20 for Adults (18+), $15 for Seniors (60+) and Students (17 and under)

Group Rates are available: 10+, single performance, reservations required

For Tickets and Information: Call (631) 750 3417

www.theminstrelplayersinc.org

tickets.minstrelplayers@gmail.com

Performances are located in Houghton Hall - Trinity Episcopal Church

130 Main Street - Northport Village, NY 11768"





