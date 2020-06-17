The Gateway's Drive-In Movie Series Begins This Weekend!

The Gateway has announced the opening of The Gateway Drive-in. The first showing will be Back to the Future this Friday and Saturday at 9pm

i??Tickets must be purchased before arrival - no sales on site.

A full schedule of upcoming movies will be released soon. Together with The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center, the organizations will present a unique move series this summer - including movie musicals, independent films, classics, horror films, and of course Hollywood blockbusters - there will be something for everyone. Up to six nights a week, The Gateway will be your destination for movies this summer.

A giant 40' x 20' screen has been constructed, 4 times bigger than most pop-up drive-in movies are using. Limited space is available at each screening, so early ticket purchase is recommended.

Tickets can be purhcases at TheGateway.org.

A worldwide cultural phenomenon and the highest-grossing film of 1985, Back to the Future launched one of the most successful franchises in Universal's history, including two theatrical sequels, an animated television series, a theme park ride, toys, comic books, video games and apparel.

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis comes Back to the Future - the original, ground-breaking adventure that sparked one of the most successful trilogies ever.

When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he finds himself mixed up in a time-altering chain reaction that could vaporize his future - and leave him trapped in the past. Powered by innovative special effects, unforgettable songs and non-stop action, Back to the Future is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time!

Director: Robert Zemeckis Producers: Bob Gale, Neil Canton Writers: Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale Cinematographer: Dean Cundey Composer: Alan Silvestri Release Date: July 3, 1985 Runtime: 116 minutes Rated PG

Movies will begin at 9pm

Please arrive 30 minutes before showtime. Have your tickets (printed or mobile) ready upon arrival. Your ticket will need to be scanned. Mask Required. .

Please plan ahead. Restrooms in the theatre lobby will open 15 minutes after the movie begins. Attendants will be on duty and enforcing safe distancing protocols. One person at a time allowed in each restroom. All touch points will be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Cars will be directed to parking locations according to state and local guidelines. Please park where directed by our attendants. You are directed to stay in your vehicle at all times. If you must leave your vehicle, masks are required to be worn until you return to your vehicle.

The Gateway Drive-In is a fundraising event for the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (The Gateway.) $35 per car is to attend. Please consider an additional donation when you purchase.

The audio for the movies will be available through your FM radio - Instructions will be provided once you arrive, or can be downloaded here.

