The Gateway Announces 2021 Season and Return to Live Theater

The Gateway has announced its return to the stage and the 2021 Season! The Gateway's new season features dazzling Broadway hits including: Songs for a New World (July 14 - July 31), Million Dollar Quartet (August 4 - August 21), Newsies (August 25 - September 11), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (November 17 - December 4), and Holiday Spectacular on Ice (December 17 - January 1, 2022). A special The Gateway School for the Performing Arts production of A Chorus Line: High School Edition will precede the above shows from June 19 through July 3.

"We are eager to get back on stage again to continue to entertain audiences with the joys of live theatre. We are confident our patrons will be thrilled to have their beloved theatre back in action in a safe space" says Paul Allan, The Gateway's Executive Artistic Director.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale to the public on June 10 at 12 PM EDT. Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.

This year's Children's Theatre Series includes The Gateway School for the Performing Arts productions of The Wizard of Oz, as well as the interactive bubble show - Bubble Trouble.

All performances will be seated at full capacity. Patrons, aged 12 and over, must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination 14+ days prior to the date of your performance (Excelsior Pass or vaccination card and photo ID). Children under the age of 12 may attend with a fully vaccinated group providing they wear a mask at all times and pass our temperature screening. (100.4' and less will be admitted). Unvaccinated children must wear a mask at all times when inside the building. Gaiters and vented masks will not be permitted.