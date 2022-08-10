The Complete Unknowns Celebrate The Music Of Bob Dylan Harborfest Weekend

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the return of The Complete Unknowns to the stage on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. each evening. In their only Hamptons performance of 2022, they will be bringing two evenings of Bob Dylan's most well-known and deep tracks to Sag Harbor. With no songs repeated, these unique evenings celebrating the greatest songwriter of our time offer a perfect addition to your HarborFest Weekend plans.



With a repertoire that spans six decades of Dylan's material, The Complete Unknowns have toured both coasts of the United States and have performed internationally. The band consists of Michael Weiskopf (vocals, harmonica, and guitar), Randolph A. Hudson III (guitar and vocals), Stuart Sherman (keyboard and vocals), Taka Shimizu (bass and vocals), Klyph Black (guitar and vocals), James Benard (drums/percussion and vocals), Alex Sarkis (drums/percussion and vocals), and Lauren Matzen (percussion and vocals).



Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open daily from 11 a.m. to showtime.



The 2022 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; Suffolk County Office of Film & Cultural Affairs; fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning; AARP Long Island; Adam Miller Group; Advantage Title; Air Hamptons; Baron's Cove; Bartlett Tree Experts; CeeJack Team of Compass Real Estate; Corcoran; Dayton, Ritz & Osborne Insurance; DIME; East End Awning; East End Tick & Mosquito Control; First Coastal; Fisher Signs & Shirts; Greg D'Angelo; Grenning Gallery; Harbor Pets; Hollander Design Landscape Architects; Jane Holden; BHS; Maggio Environmental Services; Mala Sander + Team; National Grid; North American Air Charter; Northwell Health; Peconic Bay Medical Center; Propane Depot; PSEG Long Island; REVCO Lighting; Sag Harbor Books; Six Sigma Auto Group; SOTHEBY'S; Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; The Awning Company; The Wharf Shop; Twin Forks Pest Control; Unlimited Earth Care; Weber & Grahn; and Weill Cornell Medicine.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. At the present time, all guests must wear masks upon entry and while seated in the theater. This is subject to change. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.