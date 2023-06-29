The Argyle Theatre to Present Special Event With Walt 'Clyde' Frazier in July

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 PM.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The Argyle Theatre will host a New York Icon and NY Knicks’ Legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NY Knicks 1973 Championship. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 PM.

Tickets to the event begin at $50 (General Admission) - $100 for The VIP ticket, which includes an autographed photo and a special VIP meet and greet following the show. For tickets and more information, please visit ArgyleTheatre.com.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is a two-time NBA Champion from the New York Knicks. As their floor general and top perimeter defender, he led the NY Knicks to the franchise’s only two championships (1970 and 1973). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. After retiring from the NBA, Clyde went into broadcasting; he is currently the color commentator for the NY Knicks games on the MSG Network. In 1996, Frazier was honored as one of the league’s greatest players of all time by being named to the NBA 50th Anniversary Team. In October 2021, Frazier was again honored as one of the league’s greatest players of all time by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Walt “Clyde” Frazier was, and remains, an icon of New York. Join us for an evening with Clyde as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NY Knicks 1973 Championship. Clyde will also discuss the NY Knicks’ first championship (69/70), the life of his teammate, friend, and Captain Willis Reed, and how Walt became Clyde. The evening will include a Q&A session with Clyde. Limited spots are available to join an after-show VIP Meet & Greet, including an autographed photo and picture with Clyde.

“As a lifelong Knicks fan, who experienced the Knicks championship seasons first-hand, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to ‘Clyde’ to the Argyle Theatre. He is not only an icon in the realms of sports, fashion, business and broadcasting, but also a source of inspiration for countless individuals. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable evening, captivating audiences of all ages. We are truly honored to have Clyde grace our stage.” Argyle Theatre’s Owner, Mark Perlman


 

Tickets are now on sale at ArgyleTheatre.com for 

A Special Night with Walt “Clyde” Frazier

Tuesday, July 18, at 7 PM.

The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village is located at 34 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702




Recommended For You