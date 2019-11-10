TOMMY: A 50th Anniversary Celebration Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates the prolific album by The Who with Tommy: A 50th Anniversary Celebration featuring the band Wondrous Stories and Broadway singers performing the album in its entirety on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $29.00-$59.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

A full-blown rock opera about a "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy, Tommy launched The Who to international superstardom and is a must hear for music enthusiasts.

Written almost entirely by Pete Townshend, The Who's Tommy was hailed as a breakthrough album upon its release and contains iconic hit songs such as "I'm Free," "Pinball Wizard," "Sensation," "Christmas," "We're Not Gonna Take It," and the dramatic ten-minute instrumental "Underture."

Cast and directed by Broadway producer Stephen DeAngelis, this spectacular evening celebrating this ground breaking album features the band Wondrous Stories with special guest musicians and powerful Broadway voices: Justin Matthew Sargent: Spiderman, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar, Lana Gordon: Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King, Michael Wartella: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked







Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You