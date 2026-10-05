THE WEEK Will Make Debut at The CM Performing Arts Center

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On Sunday, October 25 at 6:30PM, The CM Performing Arts Center will be presenting THE WEEK, an original anthology play by local playwright Michael Livoti, as part of CM Performing Arts' ongoing LAPAA Initiative (Local Artists, Playwrights, Artisans & Authors)

Directed by Brendan Noble with Intimacy Direction by Cai Radleigh, the company of THE WEEK will feature: Andrew J. Beck, John DelGenio, Emily Ertz, Samantha Fiore, Justin Frank, Samantha Hayes, Maryssa Hughes, Stone Locke, Cai Radleigh, Quentin Thomson, Chaz Velez, and Ryan Young

As a special offer, use the code THEWEEK to save 20% on Standard Tickets if purchased by October 11th!

https://www.cmpac.com/shows/the-week

ABOUT THE WEEK:

Over the course of seven days, seven seemingly separate stories unfold-each revealing a different side of the people who live them. From a quiet conversation at a cemetery to an unexpected encounter in the middle of a storm, The Week moves through comedy, drama, mystery, and the unexpected connections that bind us together.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Michael Livoti has lived in Massapequa Park his whole life, and graduated from Molloy University in 2019 with a BA in Communications. However, his interest in writing and film began in his childhood. He is currently working in the public school system, but he's continued his love of writing by publishing a blog on Substack called 'Here's the Thing...' which features a broad array of topics from opinion pieces, to short stories he's written, and interviews with people that have interested him over the last few years. In 2025, Michael premiered his play 'All That Matters' right here at the CM Performing Arts Center and is excited to be back presenting a new work!

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