Student Blog: What’s Charlie Been Up To?

Hi there, everyone! My name is Charlie Perkins (they/them) and I am a graduate student at CUNY Baruch pursuing my MA in arts administration. Now, you may be thinking that I sound familiar. That’s because I was a student blogger for BroadwayWorld in 2023. 3 years later, a whole lot had changed. Let me update you.

I graduated from Long Island University Post Campus with my BFA in theatre arts and a concentration in acting in the spring of 2025. I spent a summer working for Build-A-Bear Workshop on Long Island while I figured out my next plan. I ended up moving to Florida for a year to participate in the Disney College Program. While down there, I worked merchandise and auditioned for several different roles. I did not end up getting any performing roles, but I did make a lot of valuable connections. In August of 2026, I moved back to Long Island to start graduate school. I am not exactly sure what I want to do, but I thought getting my master’s degree in a field that interests me would be a great first step. I want to end up in either artist relations, public relations, or marketing for a theater company based in New York.

Last time you saw me, I was acting and directing. So yes, it’s a big change. What allowed me this change was the permission to pivot. Being on the stage was not making me happy anymore. I still want to be connected to theatre, and I know I always will, but being onstage wasn’t cutting it. I went to multiple talks by different people in the industry at the Stella Adler Conservatory in 2023 and at the Disney College Program in 2025 and 2026. Learning more about the different facets of theatre that I had never considered before really opened my eyes. So, here I am.

This semester, I am taking three classes. I have Audience Development and Member Services on Mondays. This class is focusing mostly on museums and how to make connections with new types of people for arts organizations. I have Arts, Culture, and the Civic Environment on Tuesdays. This class is about a lot of leadership skills and analyzing who gives art legitimacy. Finally, I have Marketing for the Arts on Thursdays. So far, it’s analyzing budgeting and marketing by strategies, and I am excited to see how it connects to theatre. I have really been enjoying my classes and learning a lot. I can’t wait to see what I get to take next semester. I am also involved in a few extracurriculars. I am getting sworn into the Graduate Student Assembly as the representative for my school on Wednesday and I am working with a professional mentor through the Executives on Campus programs. As for a job, I’m back at Build-A-Bear Workshop and I really do love it. I am excited to take you all on the journey with me for this semester and hopefully beyond! Have a great day, and happy spooky season!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 13 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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