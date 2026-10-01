SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! THE MUSICAL to Return with Original Cast
The production features Debbie D'Amore, Angelo DiBiase, and other returning cast members alongside new performers.
Following its successful premiere this past May, SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! The Musical, written and conceived by local playwright and musician DonnaD Lipari, is making its highly anticipated return to the CM Performing Arts Center this October as part of the theatre's LAPAA (Local Artists, Playwrights, Artisans, and Authors) programming. After captivating audiences with its heartfelt story, infectious humor, and uplifting message, the production returns with most of its original cast, alongside several exciting new additions, bringing this celebration of life, laughter, and second chances back to the stage.
The returning cast features Debbie D'Amore as Theresa, Angelo DiBiase as Sal, Carol Giorgio Bjorklund as Mitzi, Stephen Grossman as Sid, Christina D'Orta Muens as Dolly, Jay Kraidman as Dave, DonnaD Lipari as Pearl, Solomon Buchman as Ernie, and Mackenzie Waite as Laura.
The roles of Fernando and Giovanni will be performed by different pairs of actors throughout the run. Joe Kassner and Marc Strauss will appear in the October 17 and 18 performances, while Gerard Quigley and Steve Corbellini will take the stage for the October 22 performance.
Written and conceived by DonnaD Lipari, SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! The Musical is a fresh, original musical bursting with laughter, heart, and a whole lot of wisdom. When eight spirited seniors, ages 70 to 80, move into an assisted living facility on the very same day, they initially find themselves overwhelmed by sadness, believing that the lives they once knew have come to an end. But it doesn't take long for their outlook to change as they discover that aging isn't a limitation, but an opportunity to embrace new adventures, unexpected friendships, and exciting possibilities.
TICKETS
Purchase tickets before October 11 and save 20% on Standard Tickets with promo code SRTS1026. Offer is exclusively valid on Standard Tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to prior purchases. Limit of 6 tickets per purchase.
Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.cmpac.com/shows/senioritis/
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