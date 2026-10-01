SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! THE MUSICAL to Return with Original Cast

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Following its successful premiere this past May, SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! The Musical, written and conceived by local playwright and musician DonnaD Lipari, is making its highly anticipated return to the CM Performing Arts Center this October as part of the theatre's LAPAA (Local Artists, Playwrights, Artisans, and Authors) programming. After captivating audiences with its heartfelt story, infectious humor, and uplifting message, the production returns with most of its original cast, alongside several exciting new additions, bringing this celebration of life, laughter, and second chances back to the stage.

The returning cast features Debbie D'Amore as Theresa, Angelo DiBiase as Sal, Carol Giorgio Bjorklund as Mitzi, Stephen Grossman as Sid, Christina D'Orta Muens as Dolly, Jay Kraidman as Dave, DonnaD Lipari as Pearl, Solomon Buchman as Ernie, and Mackenzie Waite as Laura.

The roles of Fernando and Giovanni will be performed by different pairs of actors throughout the run. Joe Kassner and Marc Strauss will appear in the October 17 and 18 performances, while Gerard Quigley and Steve Corbellini will take the stage for the October 22 performance.

Written and conceived by DonnaD Lipari, SENIORITIS: WE'RE STILL HERE! The Musical is a fresh, original musical bursting with laughter, heart, and a whole lot of wisdom. When eight spirited seniors, ages 70 to 80, move into an assisted living facility on the very same day, they initially find themselves overwhelmed by sadness, believing that the lives they once knew have come to an end. But it doesn't take long for their outlook to change as they discover that aging isn't a limitation, but an opportunity to embrace new adventures, unexpected friendships, and exciting possibilities.

TICKETS

Purchase tickets before October 11 and save 20% on Standard Tickets with promo code SRTS1026. Offer is exclusively valid on Standard Tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to prior purchases. Limit of 6 tickets per purchase.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.cmpac.com/shows/senioritis/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 05 Hrs 32 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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