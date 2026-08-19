VISITATIONS & VIGNETTES to Bring New Plays to CM Performing Arts Center

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CM Performing Arts Center will celebrate the creativity of local writers and theatrical artists with Visitations & Vignettes: A Night of Theatrical Tales, an exciting evening of new, original theatrical work presented under CM's LAPAA Initiative - Local Artists, Performers, Artisans, and Authors.

Taking the stage Sunday, September 13 at 6:30 PM, Visitations & Vignettes brings together two original works by local playwrights Ashlyn Frank and Michael Livoti, offering audiences an evening that journeys from the mysteries of the cosmos to the unexpected connections woven throughout everyday life.

The evening features:

The Area Between Us

A One-Act Play by Ashlyn Frank

When Ryan attempts to kick 'space freak' Kathy Ann out of a Best Buy parking lot, he quickly finds himself pulled into her mission to contact the aliens who abducted her daughter 20 years ago. As the unlikely duo chase signals, follow clues, and search for answers, they are forced to confront what they may actually be looking for.

The Area Between Us is an intimate, space-themed parking lot epic about connection, closure, and the mysteries that pull us toward the stars.

The Week

An Anthology Play by Michael Livoti

Over the course of seven days, seven seemingly separate stories unfold - each revealing a different side of the people who live them. From a quiet conversation at a cemetery to an unexpected encounter in the middle of a storm, The Week moves effortlessly between comedy, drama, mystery, and the unexpected connections that bind us together.

Together, these two original works showcase the incredible range of stories being created by artists in our own community - and demonstrate the heart of the LAPAA Initiative, CM Performing Arts Center's commitment to providing a platform for Local Artists, Performers, Artisans, and Authors.

MEET THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Ashlyn Frank is a writer and director based in New York City, creating work for both stage and screen, as well as short speculative fiction and horror. She currently serves as Director of Production for CM Performing Arts Center. Her recent collaborations and publications include Chamber Theatre Productions, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Chango Films, The Iris Theatre, Theatre Right Now, The Road Theatre, Ellipses Magazine, Rooted Literary Magazine, Spectral Film Journal, and Apricity Magazine. Learn more about Ashlyn and her work at ashlynfrank.com or follow her on Instagram @ash.grace.frank.

Michael Livoti has lived in Massapequa Park his entire life and graduated from Molloy University in 2019 with a BA in Communications. His passion for writing and film began in childhood and has continued through his work in the public school system and his Substack blog, 'Here's the Thing...', where he explores everything from opinion pieces and short stories to interviews with people who have captured his interest. In 2025, Michael premiered his play All That Matters at CM Performing Arts Center. He returns to CM with The Week, a brand-new work, and is thrilled to once again share his writing with a local audience.

'Visitations & Vignettes' is more than a night of theatre - it's a celebration of the artists and storytellers in our own backyard. Through the LAPAA Initiative, CM Performing Arts Center is creating opportunities for local voices to develop, premiere, and share original work with the community.

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