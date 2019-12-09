THE RED VIOLIN'S François Girard Talks THE SONG OF NAMES On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Acclaimed French-Canadian director, Francois Girard, joins Tom Needham on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM this Thursday at 6 pm in order to discuss his new film, THE SONG OF NAMES, based on the novel by Norman Lebrecht.

Sony Pictures Classics' THE SONG OF NAMES stars Tim Roth and Clive Owen in a story about friendship, betrayal, and reconciliation that unfolds over two continents and a half-century. The film tells the story of two boys brought together on the eve of World War II. Martin is the son of a successful music publisher. Dovidl is a nine-year-old violin prodigy from Warsaw who arrives in London to study, while living with Martin's family.

A decade later, Dovidl has become a member of the family. Hours before his debut concert performance, though, Dovidl vanishes without a trace. Thirty-five years later, Martin embarks on a search for Dovidl in an astounding act of self-discovery and renewal. Martin finally finds his lost 'brother,' changed in ways that he could never have imagined.

Francois Girard is an award-winning director of THE RED VIOLIN, which won an Academy Award for Best Score in 1998, and 1993's THIRTY TWO SHORT FILMS ABOUT GLENN GOULD.

THE SONG OF NAMES features an inspiring score from Howard Shore. The film opens in NY & LA on December 25th, Christmas Day, 2019.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM will also be featuring music and dialogue from the holiday classic, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, which recently arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever. Fully restored from the original negative, Paramount Home Entertainment's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE in 4K delivers amazing clarity with sharper and brighter images. Director Frank Capra's enduringly popular classic stars James Stewart and Donna Reed. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack includes the black-and-white film in 4K high definition, as well as three special features new to 4K Ultra HD disc: "Restoring a Beloved Classic," "Secrets from the Vault," and "It's A Wonderful Wrap Party."

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Rory Kennedy, Bob Geldof, William H. Macy, Jordan Peele, Wallace Shawn, Michael Penn, Boyd Tinsley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Marilyn McCoo and Mike Leigh.





