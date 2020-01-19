THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL Begins Its Tour

The Rainbow Fish Musical, presented by Plaza Theatrical Productions, will begin its tour this weekend.

With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. It takes a friendly little fish, a goofy starfish, and a helpful octopus to teach the Rainbow Fish the value of friendship...and the joy of sharing what you have with others.

The cast includes Kevin Cusi as the Rainbow Fish, Peyton Bias as Little Fish, Stephanie Pilavin as Starfish and Ms. Minnow, Lisa Berman as Octopus/Puffer Fish/Hermit Crab and Francis Mabborang as Sardine/Clownfish.

This family friendly musical will run from January 18 - February 26 at various venues across NYC and Long Island, including the Showplace at the Bellmore, Queens College, Lehman Performing Arts Center, and the St. George Theater.

Tickets for public shows can be purchased at www.plazatheatrical.com, or by calling the box office at 516-599-6870.

The Rainbow Fish Musical is adapted from the international best-seller and award-winning book by Marcus Pfister, with score, script and lyrics by Austin Zumbro.





