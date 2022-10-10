THE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This Month

This famous radio mystery will be presented by The Viking Theater Company as a live reading over Zoom at The Mystery Book and Video Club of The Salmagundi Club, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:00PM, 47 5th Avenue at 12th Street, NYC 212-255-7740.

A woman hires famous detective Philip Marlowe to protect her husband from ominous threats to his life.

Presented by special permission of the author c/o Rogers, Coleridge & White Ltd., London.

For more information visit: www.apriljamesproductions.pw