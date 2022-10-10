Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This Month

A woman hires famous detective Philip Marlowe to protect her husband from ominous threats to his life.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

THE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This Month

This famous radio mystery will be presented by The Viking Theater Company as a live reading over Zoom at The Mystery Book and Video Club of The Salmagundi Club, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:00PM, 47 5th Avenue at 12th Street, NYC 212-255-7740.

A woman hires famous detective Philip Marlowe to protect her husband from ominous threats to his life.

Presented by special permission of the author c/o Rogers, Coleridge & White Ltd., London.

For more information visit: www.apriljamesproductions.pw





More Hot Stories For You


THE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This MonthTHE PANAMA HAT By Raymond Chandler to be Presented at The Viking Theater Company This Month
October 10, 2022

The famous radio mystery, The Panama Hat, will be presented by The Viking Theater Company as a live reading over Zoom at The Mystery Book and Video Club of The Salmagundi Club, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:00PM, 47 5th Avenue at 12th Street.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURGCast and Creative Team Announced for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG
October 6, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and creative team of the 2022 Literature Live! production All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes.
David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural CenterDavid Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural Center
October 6, 2022

Following the success from David Gilna's World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January, the award-winning Irish Playwright will return to New York for a third time this year to perform at The Greek Cultural Center on Wednesday 2nd November.
Submissions Now Open For Bay Street Theatre's Title Wave: 2023 New Works FestivalSubmissions Now Open For Bay Street Theatre's Title Wave: 2023 New Works Festival
October 2, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that submissions to the 9th annual Title Wave: 2023 New Works Festival have opened for full-length plays and musicals. Submissions remain open through Tuesday, November 15, or once the first 300 are received, whichever comes first. The festival, scheduled for May 5–7, 2023, is a unique showcase of cutting-edge theater, complete with staged readings, talkbacks, and critical discussion.
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  