THE MOLE AGENT'S Maite Alberdi Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Chilean Filmmaker Maite Alberdi joins Tom Needham for a conversation about THE MOLE AGENT on Thursday's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Named one of the Best Documentaries of 2020 by IndieWire and recently announced to be Chile's submission to the 93rd Academy Awards in the category of Best International Film, The Mole Agent follows 83-year-old Sergio Chamy who is sent as an undercover spy to a Chilean retirement home to track suspected elder abuse. Through the lens of the hidden camera in his decoy glasses, viewers watch as Sergio struggles to balance his assignment with his increasing involvement in the lives of several residents. Along the way, as he himself tires of the deception at the core of the story, the documentary becomes an honest and unexpected meditation on aging and human connection, all while disguised, at least superficially, as a playful noir spy movie.

American Documentary is proud to announce the national broadcast premiere of POV alumnus Maite Alberdi's (Tea Time; The Grown-ups) latest documentary The Mole Agent (El agente topo) on PBS. The film will also be available to stream for free at pov.org until February 8, 2021.

