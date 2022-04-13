THE COLOR PURPLE Makes Long Island Premiere in May

The curtain is about to rise on the Long Island premiere of the Tony award-winning stage musical, The Color Purple, opening May 21 for a four week run, courtesy of Nassau County's only professional theatre, Plaza Broadway Long Island at the Elmont Library Theatre.

Written by Marsha Norman (Book) with Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray (music and lyrics), this fast-paced Broadway musical version is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and is a celebration of life. The score boasting a variety of musical genres featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues has something for everyone, Utilizing a Manhattan casting director, Plaza is bring out to Long Island a cast comprised of actors who have performed in Manhattan and across the country.

"I am delighted to be presenting this beautiful musical. I was surprised to learn that this show has never been produced on Long Island. While I saw both the original Broadway production (2004) and the Broadway Revival (2015), Plaza is presenting the revised script which won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The revival version with its streamlined approach, is captivating and powerful"

The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world.

The show runs from May 21 - June 12 (Thursdays at 2:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Reserved seats are $65.00 ($60.00 Seniors) plus a processing fee and group sale tickets are discounted to $49.00 (for 15 or more). Plaza Broadway Long Island at the Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Tpke, Elmont, NY 11003. Tickets may be purchased online: Plazabroadwaylongisland.com or by calling the box office (516) 599-6870.